Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

With coronavirus infections linked to religious gatherings, debate rages over worship amid pandemic

CuratedReligion News Service  |  April 6, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

In mid-March, Pastor Howard-Browne, head of the River at Tampa Bay Church, declared before his packed congregation: “I’ve got news for you: This church will never close.”

More Articles