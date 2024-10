Read the full story: Religion News Service

When a Detroit pastor asked Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday (Oct. 15) about her alleged “lack of engagement” with Black church leaders, the Democratic presidential contender looked visibly taken aback. Harris rejected the accusation, calling it “misinformation” that originated with former President Donald Trump’s campaign. But the moment, coming during a town hall in Detroit organized by radio host Charlamagne tha God, showed her perceived vulnerability with Black voters.