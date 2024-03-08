Baptist News Global
With UNRWA under attack over Oct. 7 ties, debate escalates over whether aid agency for Palestinians is a lifeline or threat

March 8, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

At the entrance to the Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem, a large poster depicts a white hand tearing away an UNRWA tent from a Palestinian woman and her children. Next to the image, a caption reads, “UNRWA services are our right until return.”

