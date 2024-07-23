Baptist News Global
Women are (still) fleeing the church — and the cause is (still) pretty clear

Exclude from home page  |  July 23, 2024

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

Eight years ago here at RD I noted that women were fleeing organized religion—as measured by attendance at religious services—faster than men, a trend that showed no sign of letting up.

