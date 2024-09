Read the full story: Deseret News

Last year on Oct. 4, Rachel Miner had a flight planned to Israel. She was going to see her two friends Yael Admi and Reem Hajajreh. Admi and Hajajreh had jointly planned a march for peace — Admi is a leader in an Israeli women’s peace organization and Hajajareh is a leader in a Palestinian women’s peace organization.