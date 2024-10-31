$10 million gift will help Wake Forest Divinity offer no-tuition MDiv

Wake Forest University School of Divinity has received a $6.6 million gift from the Griffin Family Trust, the largest individual donation in the school’s history.

Combined with an earlier gift from the Griffin family, that brings their support for the divinity school to $10 million.

The gift comes from a trust that was previously established by Edward Clark Griffin and his wife, Sadie Edwards Griffin, along with their son, Edward Kent Griffin, all of Charlotte, N.C. Edward Clark Griffin died in 2013; his wife died in 2020, and their son died in 2023.

“This remarkable gift is a testament to the significance and impact of the School of Divinity on individuals and communities across North Carolina and the nation,” said Susan R. Wente, president of Wake Forest University. “

A significant portion of the funds will support The Wake Div Promise, an initiative to provide full-tuition scholarships to all graduate students enrolled in the master of divinity program.

“The Griffin estate’s extraordinary gift allows us to recruit, equip and empower a diverse community of students who will engage meaningfully with the ethical, social and spiritual challenges our society faces today,” said Corey D.B. Walker, dean and Wake Forest Professor of the Humanities. “Their leadership will undoubtedly shape the future of faith communities and the world.”

“Our hearts are full of gratitude for this historic gift. The courageous generosity of the Griffin family helps ensure Wake Divinity remains a place of opportunity for all who are called to serve” said Mark Holt, chair of the School of Divinity’s Board of Visitors. “We who love Wake Forest are called to join this family in faithful support of Wake Divinity and its mission to prepare students for the virtuous work of justice, reconciliation, and compassion.”

With roots in 19th century Baptist life, Wake Forest University as it is known today dates back to 1967. The School of Divinity did not open until 1999, spurred on by the schism in the Southern Baptist Convention that created the Alliance of Baptists, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and about a dozen new theological schools. BNG columnist Bill Leonard was the founding dean of the School of Divinity.