A well-informed electorate is a politician’s worst enemy and a leader’s greatest ally.

This proves consistent in every race from a city council to the presidency. Politicians thrive in areas where constituents take them solely at their word. But as the old adage suggests, the best way to determine if a politician is lying is whether or not their lips are moving.

Leaders, on the other hand, are successful when voters leverage reliable sources to educate themselves on the issues, investigate who is funding the candidate, understand the limitations of the respective office and research the candidate thoroughly.

Take, for example, a mayoral candidate who presently serves as a member of the city council. When pressed on the issues, should the individual consistently blame the city government for the problems facing a community, a constituent can be fairly certain the individual is a politician, hoping voters will cast their ballots based on lip service and platitudes. Similarly, if an individual running for city council does the majority of their campaign fundraising outside of the community, the electorate should conclude that this politician is merely a tool for outside special interest groups rather than the well-being of the community.

In a race for a local legislative or statewide office, a major red flag for voters should be career politicians. These are individuals who typically claim they are employed by some sort of family business or a sole proprietorship. This is a smokescreen. In actuality, the candidate devotes their time to climbing the political ladder. Such an individual cares little for their constituents, instead showing preference to lobbyists, corporations, PACs and party. Career politicians view the electorate merely as rungs to be stepped on as the individual ascends in their political ambitions.

Generally speaking, politicians are self-serving gas bags. Their palms are permeated with grease, rendering them beholden to those who fork out the most money. They are slaves to power and to the powerful, indentured servants beholden to the elite.

“Leaders, on the other hand, place service above self.”

Leaders, on the other hand, place service above self. Their compassion is contagious. Their sincerity speaks directly to one’s soul. Leaders are content and thrive in any position provided they make a tangible impact on the lives of those less fortunate than themselves. They are empathetic and inspiring.

Leaders, by their example, stir in others the urge to do more, be more and give more of one’s self to others or to a cause greater than themselves. Leaders unite, not divide. There is a positive energy in the air around a leader. Not a naive optimism, but a genuine vibration that signals as a beacon to our better angels. Leaders leave a legacy rather than an aftermath.

Concerning the office of president of the United States, the electorate is often instructed to vote for “the lesser of two evils.” Candidates vying for the position are generally career politicians, not leaders. Hence, voters are faced with the difficult decision of whose platform most closely resonates with their best interests.

A candidate grossly out of touch with the everyman, or one who embraces a sort of “do as I say, not as I do” approach to democracy, decency and morals should be avoided. As a rule of thumb, such individuals prove heinously dishonest, lack empathy, often possess sociopathic tendencies and are clinically narcissistic.

While it’s imperative that the electorate understand the difference between a politician and a leader, there is likewise a portion of the population that does more civic harm than good: Single issue voters and constituents who vote based on religious convictions. Ballots are frankly wasted on such individuals. They are sheeple. Vulnerable dupes who make decisions generally rooted in fear, guilt, self-righteousness or a combination of all of the aforementioned.

This portion of the electorate will most easily fall victim to smooth-talking popinjays, charlatans and reprobates who appeal to a single issue or to a religious voter’s emotions rather than to their good sense.

A voting booth is a private, intimate space between you and the civic future you hope to experience. Your ballot is anonymous. Nobody but you will know which candidate received your vote. Neither partisan loyalty nor religious conviction ultimately matter when you cast your ballot. What matters is that you are content with your decision. Politicians will attempt to gaslight you into believing myths of voter fraud. Leaders will assure you that elections are free, fair, and that your vote counts and is counted.

In the last few years, certain media personalities have admitted in courts of law that the information they broadcast is intended as entertainment, not to be confused as reliable or factual. In the days ahead, set aside some time to leverage reliable, reputable sources and carefully research the candidates.

Remember: A well-informed electorate is a politician’s worst enemy and a leader’s greatest ally.

J. Basil Dannebohm is a writer, speaker, consultant and former Kansas state legislator. His website is www.dannebohm.com. He writes from the Commonwealth of Virginia. He is a political independent.