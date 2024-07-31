Baptist News Global
A preacher takes a screenwriting class

Opinion  |  July 31, 2024

written by
Brett Younger

FADE IN
1 INT. KITCHEN – DAY 1
A couple sitting at their kitchen table in a Brooklyn brownstone
have just finished two pieces of birthday cake. Sixty-three
burnt candles have a plate of their own. The woman is too
attractive to be in this couple.

ROD SERLING-SOUNDING NARRATION (V.O)
He would have been happy with socks. He asked for
tennis shoes. What he got was an adventure.

BEAUTIFUL WOMAN

One more gift!

PREACHER

But you already gave me three pairs of non-slippery
socks for the elderly!

The woman dramatically reveals an envelope that has been beneath
her place mat the whole time! The man has trouble opening the
envelope, so she offers a table knife. The husband unfolds it,
mumbles, then reads.

PREACHER

New York Writers, Screenwriting Intensive. It’s a
one-day class. What a unique gift!

EXTREME CLOSEUP
(confused)
I didn’t even know I wanted this.

DISSOLVE TO:

2 EXT. OFFICE BUILDING – DAY 2

8th Avenue, Manhattan, an uninteresting office building.
ZOOM IN on a nondescript 13th floor classroom where nine students
sit at tables arranged in a square. Most don’t look like the
people who attend the preacher’s church — a lawyer who specializes
in cannabis, a tech millionaire looking for “something new,” an
AI specialist, a high school teacher, a retired children’s
librarian, a documentarian, a bartender, an MFA in creative
writing, the instructor and the preacher. The MFA is wearing a
Johnny Cash T-shirt, although she was 4 when he died. The
documentarian is not wearing much. The horned-rim glasses
hipster teacher is finishing a long introduction when he is
interrupted by the

WOMAN NOT WEARING MUCH

Could we turn off the air conditioner? I’m cold.

INSTRUCTOR

OK. This class is just the appetizer. The entrée
is my 10-week course. Let’s introduce ourselves:
name and occupation. You’re up.

PREACHER

I’m Brett. I’m tempted to lie about my occupation so
you’ll keep talking to me. I’m a minister.
Everyone is thrown by this information.

LATER

BARTENDER

The main character is a ghost who lives in a
goldfish who lives in a pickle jar.

INSTRUCTOR

That sounds perfect.

LATER

INSTRUCTOR

Here’s what we’re going to cover today. We’re going
to talk about first drafts or, as I like to call
them, “vomit drafts.” We’ll discuss stories, which
are always about problem-solving. We’ll talk about
how characters need problems to solve. The obstacles
they face create the character’s arc. That means the
character’s goals have to be clear.

In "Big Fish," Will Bloom wants to know his father
but thinks his dad’s tall tales keep him from
knowing the truth. Will has to grow to recognize
that the stories his father tells are actually the
key to understanding and reconciliation.

The instructor begins writing on the whiteboard.
The screenwriter keeps asking three questions: What
does the character want? What’s getting in the way?
What’s the character doing to overcome? We need to
name the problems with which we’re dealing and admit
that not everything ends as neatly as we might hope.
The story line will include a series of turning
points — some positive, some negative — until we reach
the climax. That’s the overview of the next seven
hours.

For the first exercise, you have three minutes to
create a brief dialogue for four characters we
wouldn’t normally think of together.

LATER

INSTRUCTOR

Brett, let’s hear yours.

PREACHER

This is a little rough, but OK.
Barbie: This has to be bizarre for him, so what
should we order?
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Don’t ask me. I didn’t
think he existed.
Barbie: You didn’t think I existed either.
AOC: I knew you existed. I just hated you. Latina
Barbie was late to the game.
Cookie Monster: Cookies!

AOC: We’re at Starbucks, you blue freak.
Barbie: Cookie, AOC, just means they didn’t have
cookies where he’s from.
AOC: They didn’t have coffee either, so that’s
limiting.
Jesus: Listen, my children, order water. I’ll take
it from there.
The other students look confused. The preacher is disappointed
that this class isn’t going to help his preaching. He should be
working on Sunday’s sermon.

DISSOLVE TO:

3 INT. KITCHEN – NIGHT 3

The couple is back at the kitchen table, which is set for
dinner.

BEAUTIFUL WOMAN

How was it?

PREACHER

Writing sermons and writing movies don’t have as
much in common as I hoped. I enjoyed it, but I
didn’t get anything I can use. Do we have pickles?

DISSOLVE TO:

4 INT. CHURCH – SUNDAY MORNING 4

The preacher is sitting on the platform. As the congregation
finishes singing a hymn, he steps to the pulpit.
I’ve been thinking this week about how our stories
are about the way we work with God to solve our
problems. We would rather not have problems, but we
need our problems to become who God wants us to be.
We have to discover who we should be and where we
want to go.

Some of the tall tales in Scripture seem confusing,
but they are the way we come to know God. We have to
grow to recognize that the stories are the key to
understanding and reconciliation.

We need to name the problems with which we’re
dealing and admit that not everything ends as neatly
as we might hope. We have to keep asking ourselves,
“What do we want?” “What’s getting in the way?”
“How are we asking God to help us overcome?”
Our lives will include good and bad moments, until
we get to the end with God. That’s the Gospel.
This leads to the question, “If Jesus was at
Starbucks, what would he order?”

FADE OUT

