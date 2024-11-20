ACLU issues urgent call to stop bill that would endanger nonprofits

Civil rights advocates are urging Americans to pressure members of the House of Representatives to vote against legislation enabling the incoming Trump administration to selectively target nonprofit organizations it considers ideological and political enemies.

“In a clear reaction to pro-Palestine protests, the House might pass legislation that would hand the government a dangerous tool to stifle free speech and punish disfavored groups. We must take action,” the American Civil Liberties Union warned in an email to its supporters Nov. 19.

Narrowly blocked in the House Nov. 14 and again on Nov. 19, the Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act would give the U.S. Department of the Treasury sweeping authority to strip the tax-exempt status of nonprofits considered to be “terrorist supporting.” The term is vaguely defined.

“This his bill gives the executive branch the authority to effectively dismantle any nonprofit organization it deems to have provided ‘material support’ to terrorist groups and the potential for abuse under this law is staggering,” the ACLU explained.

And if passed on the next attempt, it is unlikely the next administration would limit the bill’s use to college students and others protesting Israel’s war with HAMAS, the ACLU warned. “It isn’t a stretch to imagine how this bill could be used to pressure universities to shut down student groups and further criminalize dissent in this country.”

The civil liberties organization provided an online message form for citizens concerned about the legislation some call the “nonprofit killer,” adding “we cannot allow this bill to pass. Tell your representatives to vote no on H.R. 9495.”