AWAB celebrates merger, lauds advocates, launches development campaign

The Association of Welcoming and Affirming Baptists celebrated its merger with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship’s Affirming Network, honored two advocates for equality, launched a fundraising initiative and enjoyed a concert during its reception at the CBF General Assembly in Greensboro, N.C., June 20.

AWAB announced its merger three days prior to the gathering. The merged organization will operate under the name of Association of Welcoming and Affirming Baptists, which was founded by the American Baptist Churches USA.

The newly merged organization is building strength upon strength, AWAB Executive Director Brian Henderson told the Greensboro crowd.

He cited 18th-century Baptist missions pioneer William Carey, who admonished fellow Baptists: “Expect great things from God. Attempt great things for God.”

“AWAB is poised to attempt great things for God,” Henderson said.

CBF Executive Coordinator Paul Baxley praised representatives of both AWAB and the Affirming Network who led the merger conversations.

“CBF was honored to facilitate that discussion,” Baxley said, noting the objective of the discussions and impetus for the merger was “cooperation over competition.”

“I admire the courage, faith and hope you model,” he added.

AWAB board Chair Bob Sittig echoed Baxley’s remarks about the value of cooperation.

“We can do more together than any of us can do alone,” Sittig said.

AWAB presented Passion for Equality awards to two clergy who have provided strong support for full inclusion of LGBTQ people in Baptist life.

AWAB praised Dorisanne Cooper, pastor of Watts Street Baptist Church in Durham, N.C., as a “strong advocate for women in the pulpit.”

Cooper was the first female pastor of Lake Shore Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, and the second female pastor in the Baptist General Convention of Texas. She has been pastor of the Watts Street church 10 years, and the church has been an AWAB member 15 years.

AWAB also lauded Cooper for how she has led and demonstrated “dedication to gender equality, racial equality and LGBT equality.”

Matt Rollins, minister of community engagement at First Baptist Church in Greenville, S.C., received praise for founding the congregation’s LGBTQ and Friends support group, as well as his leadership in Pride celebrations.

AWAB also affirmed Rollins for “mentoring and advising other churches interested in becoming welcoming and affirming.”

The organization also announced its Here We Grow fundraising campaign.

The campaign goal is to raise $1 million by 2026, and AWAB already has raised 20% of the total, Development Director Natalie Aho reported. “AWAB is the only organization across the Baptist landscape to support churches to be welcoming and affirming.”

The event concluded with a concert by musical artist Walker Burroughs, a top-eight finalist on American Idol in 2019. He also is well-known in AWAB and CBF circles as the son of Colleen and David Burroughs, founders and longtime leaders of Passport Camps.

