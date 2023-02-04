BCMD executive director, also a NAMB vice president, resigns due to ‘moral failure’

Michael Crawford, executive director of the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware, has resigned “due to moral failure involving marital indiscretions which disqualifies him from this position,” the convention’s Administrative Committee announced Saturday, Feb. 4.

“This morning we received word from Brother Michael Crawford that he is resigning his position as the executive director of the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware effective immediately,” the brief statement said. “The reason for his resignation is due to moral failure involving marital indiscretions which disqualifies him from this position.”

What is not clear is Crawford’s employment status with the Southern Baptist Convention’s North American Mission Board, where he also has been employed as vice president of strategy and development. That position was announced last October.

Given the unusual nature of an executive being simultaneously employed in two full-time jobs by two Baptist entities, BNG asked Crawford in October if he was, in fact, being employed by both BCMD and NAMB. He replied: “I don’t have to tell you that, but yes I do receive a salary for my role with NAMB.”

Crawford’s position at NAMB was created after the resignation of Executive Vice President Johnny Hunt, who was named in the Guidepost Solutions report on sexual abuse allegations. Crawford had been named BCMD executive director just seven months earlier.

Before, his role as the Maryland-Delaware executive. Crawford served eight year as a church planting director for the state convention, along with being senior pastor role at Freedom Church in Baltimore. He was the founding pastor of that SBC congregation.

BNG reached out to NAMB for comment but has not received a reply.

The state convention’s Administrative Committee has appointed Tom Stolle as interim director. He is the convention’s associate executive director.

NAMB’s relationship with the BCMD is complicated. In June, a trial will begin in federal court based on allegations of the convention’s former executive director, Will McRaney, was defamed by NAMB officials because he opposed a church planting and funding strategy demanded by NAMB.

The case has been years in the making, but finally depositions are scheduled for NAMB President Kevin Ezell and McRaney in the next two weeks.

