BJC announces 2024 class of BJC Fellows

Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty has name eight young adults to its 2024 class of BJC Fellows.

Now in its ninth year, the BJC Fellows program educates young leaders in the history and principles of religious liberty and engages them as advocates. With this year’s class, the number of BJC Fellows now stands at 86.

BJC leaders seek people with a wide range of theological, educational and geographic perspectives, all united in their commitment to upholding the core principle of religious liberty.

This year’s group recently completed a five-day training seminar in Colonial Williamsburg, Va. They learned from BJC staff, other legal and theological experts and Colonial Williamsburg’s own historical interpreters.

“The BJC Fellows seminar continues to be a vital space for emerging leaders to explore the intersection of religious freedom and justice in today’s complex political landscape,” said Sabrina E. Dent, director of the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation, which serves as the home of the BJC Fellows Program. “The passion, dedication and insight displayed by the 2024 BJC Fellows remind us that the future of faith freedom is in capable hands. We are excited to witness how these leaders will bring the principles of religious freedom for all into their work, fostering communities that reflect true justice.”

This year’s class includes:

Margaret L. Conley of Cartersville, Ga., a licensed clinical social worker currently serving as the clinical director and lead consultant at MLC Consulting. A graduate of Valdosta State University, Clark Atlanta University and The Interdenominational Theological Center, she is currently working toward a doctor of ministry degree at Eden Theological Seminary. She also serves as minister of mental health for The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries.

Leigh Curl-Dove of Seattle, serves as pastor of Seattle First Baptist Church. A graduate of Baylor University and Duke University Divinity School, she previously served as minister with students at Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point, N.C.

Jamil Grimes of Nashville, Tenn., is a student at Vanderbilt University working toward a Ph.D. in religion and a certificate in Jewish studies. A graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, Louisville Seminary and Stillman College, Jamil is a recipient of Vanderbilt University’s Russell G. Hamilton Scholarship.

Margaret Hamm of Somerville, Mass. is a student at Harvard University where she is working toward a Ph.D. in religion. A graduate of Harvard Divinity School and Miami University, she is a recipient of the Graduate Prize Fellowship.

Wesley Poole King of Nashville, Tenn., serves as associate executive minister at New Church Ministry, the church start program of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). A graduate of Lexington Theological Seminary and the University of Alabama, Wesley also serves as artistic director at Nashville in Harmony and chair of the Faith Caucus of the Tennessee Democratic Party.

Lakia Marion of Knoxville, Tenn., is a graduate of Lane College and is currently working toward a master of divinity degree at Mercer University’s McAfee School of Theology.

Brittany Washington of Fort Worth, Texas, serves as a clinical counselor and outreach specialist for BIPOC mental health promotion at Harmony Community Development Corporation in Dallas. A social work graduate of Baylor University and Texas Christian University, Brittany is currently working toward a master of divinity degree at TCU’s Brite Divinity School. In addition, she is engaged in a social justice and congregational care ministry internship at Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth.

Sejana Yoo of Temple, Texas, serves as a chaplain at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple. A clinical mental health counseling graduate of Walden University and Baylor Scott and White Hospital’s ACPE-accredited CPE program, Sejana just graduated with a master of divinity degree with a concentration in spiritual formation and discipleship from Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary.