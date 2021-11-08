BNG’s November webinar will feature John Pavlovitz in dialogue with Mark Wingfield

John Pavlovitz will join BNG Executive Director Mark Wingfield for a lively conversation about faith, church, politics and culture Tuesday, Nov. 16, at noon Eastern time. The “Change-making Conversations” webinar is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.

Register online.

Pavlovitz is the author of five books, including the recent release titled If God Is Love, Don’t Be a Jerk. His other volumes include A Bigger Table; Hope and Other Superpowers; Low; and Stuff that Needs to Be Said. He also writes regularly online at his website and Facebook page.

A former youth pastor in Methodist and Baptist churches, he found his prophetic calling after being fired from a church and beginning to write online about his experiences from the perspective of progressive Christianity in a Donald Trump world. He calls himself a “writer, pastor and activist” who is “committed to equality, diversity and justice — both inside and outside faith communities.”

To some, he is perceived as a flame-thrower; to others, his words are perceived as balm for world-weary souls. He has staked his ground in writing and speaking forcefully against Christian nationalism and racism and Trumpism while maintaining a distinctly Christian vantage point.

Recently, he underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor — an experience he continues to write about freely, candidly sharing his hopes and fears, as well as his medical diagnoses.

The BNG webinar will be livestreamed on Facebook simultaneously with its broadcast via Zoom. Those who register and attend via Zoom will be able to ask questions. A video of the webinar will be posted to BNG’s website after the event.