Brite Divinity professor charged with possession of child porn

A former theology and ethics professor at Brite Divinity School kept child pornography on his office computer, according to a complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Charles K. Bellinger, who was associate professor of theology and ethics at the Fort Worth, Texas, seminary, was taken into custody Oct. 2, arrested Oct. 4 and charged Oct. 10 with possession of child pornography.

Brite Divinity School resides on the campus of Texas Christian University but is a separate legal entity. Bellinger was an employee of the seminary, not of TCU. Brite Divinity School has a Baptist House of Studies that is popular with moderate to progressive Baptist students.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported a federal investigation of Bellinger, 62, began after TCU’s IT staff reported they had detected pornographic images with file names that included “infant” and “toddler,” on Bellinger’s work computer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Bellinger allegedly stored sexually explicit images of children on his work computer and on digital storage devices seized there.

Although the seminary and university are separate institutions, they share some services such as technology.

Bellinger was immediately fired by the seminary after police searched his office.

Stephen Cady, Brite Divinity School’s president, called the alleged behavior “repugnant and the antithesis of our values and mission.”

“When Brite administration was made aware of this situation, we immediately initiated our own investigation, cooperated with law enforcement, shut down his access to school technology, personnel and facilities, and placed him on immediate administrative leave before terminating his employment shortly thereafter,” Cady said. “He did not teach a single class after we learned of the concern.”

Bellinger earned a master’s degree from TCU in 2013. He earned a Ph.D. in theology, ethics and culture from the University of Virginia. He is the author of Jesus v. Abortion: They Know Not What They Do.

Both TCU and Brite Divinity School are affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).