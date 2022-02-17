BWIM seeks nominations for two awards

Baptist Women in Ministry seeks nominations for the 2022 Frankie Huff Granger Distinguished Mentor and Church of Excellence awards.

Established in 2013, the Distinguished Mentor Award honors the legacy and ministry of Frankie Huff Granger, who served at First Baptist Church of Berea, S.C., for more than 20 years. Granger’s legacy includes leadership that extends beyond her congregation across the landscape of Baptist ministers in the 1970s and 1980s. She was a mentor to young women who were discerning their callings from God and a role model when there few women ministers to fill that role in Baptist life.

Nominees should:

Demonstrate a commitment to nurturing the callings and giftedness of Baptist women called to ministry through their time, energy and personal investment.

Display dedication to advocacy for the affirmation and elevation of women in ministry and leadership among Baptists.

Be a seasoned minister or layperson who has several decades of participation and service in Baptist life and is an active member of a congregation affiliated with Baptists.

Exhibit integrity and spiritual maturity in their personal and professional life.

Also established in 2013, the Baptist Women in Ministry Church of Excellence Award honors churches that have taken bold, intentional and consistent actions toward affirming, empowering and providing opportunities for women ministers and leaders.

Nominees should:

Affirm and ordain women for all expressions of ministry and leadership.

Demonstrate support of women in ministry by taking action to eliminate barriers for women in ministry and leadership in their congregation.

Nurture and cultivate the callings of women of all ages, call women to leadership positions and intentionally create a supportive environment for women ministers in their midst.

Advocate for women beyond their own congregational community.

Be affiliated with a Baptist denominational group.

Nominations are due March 31 and may be made by visiting BWIM’s webpages for The Frankie Huff Granger Distinguished Mentor Award and the Church of Excellence Award.