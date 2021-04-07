CBF Benefits Board names executive vice president and COO

Beth Roberts has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer for the CBF Church Benefits Board.

This nonprofit ministry affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship provides retirement benefits for ministers and staff members of churches affiliated with CBF, as well as CBF central office staff and Global Missions field personnel. The board currently manages assets of more than $102 million.

Roberts comes to the role from Adventist Retirement, where she served after 22 years as associate administrator. Adventist is a similar 403(b)(9) church retirement plan that serves 46,000 active and retired participants, with defined contribution assets under management of $1.9 billion.

At CBF, she will work alongside Rob Fox, CBB president, who has been in that role nearly three years. She will follow Jim Morrison, who has served as executive vice president and chief operating officer since retiring from a similar role with The Church Pension Group, one of the nation’s largest church retirement groups which is affiliated with the Episcopal Church.

Morrison, who lives in Dallas, has been tapped to serve as the part-time grant administrator for The Financial Wellness Initiative, which the Church Benefits Board will launch this fall.

This project will be funded with a multi-year grant and will build upon a previous project called The Ministerial Excellence Initiative. The goal is to offer individual ministers the opportunity to receive financial relief grants, financial education experiences, financial planning incentives, and financial wellness packages.

Fox praised Roberts as a “well-respected and admired colleague within the Church Benefits Association.” He noted she has “committed her career to investing in the financial well-being of those called to serve the church. Our CBF family will quickly embrace Beth for her professionalism, expertise and the enthusiasm she brings to her work.”

Roberts earned an MBA from the University of Maryland University College and a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Columbia Union College.