CBF Foundation, Fellowship select former moderator Shauw Chin Capps for joint leadership post

Former Cooperative Baptist Fellowship moderator Shauw Chin Capps has been hired as president of the CBF Foundation and chief legacy gifts officer for the Fellowship based in Decatur, Georgia, the organizations said in an embargoed news release Feb. 17.

The CBF Foundation is a separate 501(c)(3) organization from the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship that manages endowments for CBF Global and CBF-affiliated churches and helps churches and legacy individuals with planned giving. According to the press release embargoed until Tuesday morning, the CBF Foundation manages assets exceeding $52 million.

Capps, who presided at the 2018 CBF General Assembly in Dallas, was born in Indonesia and raised in Singapore. Her husband, Paul, is the son of career Southern Baptist missionaries currently serving as senior pastor of CBF-affiliated Peachtree Baptist Church in Atlanta.

A graduate of Baylor University and the Carver School of Social Work, then at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, she is former executive director of Hope Haven of the Lowcountry, a children’s advocacy and rape crisis center in Beaufort, South Carolina. More recently she worked at an Atlanta-based retained executive search firm, CarterBaldwin, recruiting executives for global nonprofit organizations.

CBF Executive Coordinator Paul Baxley said Capps “brings a unique set of gifts and experiences that uniquely equip her” for the joint position. At the foundation she succeeds James R. Smith, who led the organization eight years before his retirement in May 2018.

Gary Skeen, who retired from as head of CBF Church Benefits in 2018, filled in as interim president while a committee made up of representatives of both the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the CBF Foundation launched a national search in August 2019.

Capps, the CBF moderator when the Fellowship completed a nearly two-year Illumination Project self-study in 2018, said she is humbled and honored to return to CBF leadership in her new role.

“This journey has been unexpected but one that has filled me with much hope and excitement,” Capps said. “There is nothing more exciting than having a future orientation, especially when we know that God will be in that future.”