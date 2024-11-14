Christians who don’t think much of Jesus

A month ago, Carol and I went to the Paley Center for Media in Manhattan for a panel discussion on “The Media’s Role in Combating Antisemitism: Next Generation Digital Storytellers.” The speakers were fascinating.

Tova Friedman is a Holocaust survivor whose TikToks go viral. Matthew Segal and Molly Tolsky are the editors of several Jewish websites that view pop culture, politics and identity through a Jewish lens. The three panelists were smart and funny.

They shared a popular piece on which inanimate objects are Jewish. Siri is not Jewish, but Alexa is. Nirvana the band is Jewish, but Nirvana the concept is not. Handheld vacuums are Jewish, but floor vacuums are not. Tissues are Jewish, but only after they are wadded up in someone’s pocket. That is when they have converted. The winter is Jewish, but it is not a good look for Jews. Two percent milk is Jewish, skim is an ally, but whole milk is not. As one of two Gentiles in the audience, I did not get all the jokes, but the crowd thought it was hilarious.

After an hour, I whispered to Carol, “Have you noticed that no one has mentioned God, prayer or synagogues?”

Thirty minutes later, still no reference to God, but the moderator said, “Here’s my last question: ‘When we’re worried about the future of Judaism, where do we turn for inspiration?’”

I think, “Now someone’s going to mention God.”

Friedman said, “I find inspiration in books about the Holocaust.”

Segal responded, “I find inspiration in Tova.”

Tolsky said, “I like to shut down and get away from work for a while.”

They offered fine answers, but I was still surprised not to hear about the Scriptures or worship or the high holy days. If I were Jewish, would I be disappointed that cultural Judaism often feels more prevalent than religious Judaism? Would I worry about the distance between secular Judaism and sacred Judaism? Would I be concerned that to outsiders, it appears many are moving away from what used to be considered the requirements for being part of the group?

“Many who say they are Christians do not pay much attention to the faith described in the New Testament.”

Christians understand these questions because Christians are moving away from what used to be considered the requirements of being part of the group. Many who say they are Christians do not pay much attention to the faith described in the New Testament. They go by the label, but “Christian” has more to do with family background than a commitment to Christ.

The election made it obvious that the priorities of cultural Christians do not have much to do with Christianity. By one estimate, 64% of the voters in the United States say they are Christians. That 64% is huge. We might assume candidates would try to appeal to the concerns Christians are supposed to care about. That was not the case.

This is the platform Jesus shared in his first sermon:

The Spirit of the Lord is upon me,

because God has anointed me

to bring good news to the poor.

God has sent me to proclaim release to the captives

and recovery of sight to the blind,

to set free those who are oppressed.” (Luke 4:18)

Not many politicians were eager to talk about God’s command to feed the hungry, free prisoners, improve health care, fight prejudice. The Bible has more than 400 verses on welcoming immigrants. Those verses did not make it on to many yard signs.

“Politicians have figured out that most who say they are Christians are not trying hard.”

If politicians were trying to get the votes of people who are trying to follow Christ, the candidates would talk about how to increase services for the homeless, but politicians have figured out that most who say they are Christians are not trying hard. Many accept such a tepid version of Christianity that real Christianity does not have a chance.

Cultural Christians do not feel a need to stand against racism, sexism or homophobia. We might wish we could reclaim the word “Christian” from those who do not follow Christ, but what is more important to the hungry, imprisoned, sick and oppressed is that we act like Christ.

Left on Tenth, which is on Broadway right now, stars Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher in a romantic comedy about two people in their sixties whose spouses have died. They are trying to imagine love for a second time.

She says, “It would be easier to say it’s enough.”

He responds: “I want totality. The difference between a partial eclipse and a total eclipse, between 95% and 100%, between kind of doing something and really doing something, is all the world.”

Christianity is about totality. The difference between cultural faith and genuine faith is all the world.

Brett Younger serves as senior minister of Plymouth Church in Brooklyn, N.Y.