Conservative Christian Trump supporters: I want to understand

As we move toward another presidential vote involving Donald Trump, I really am trying to understand conservative Christians’ support of him. So, in all seriousness and good faith, I’m asking you to tell me.

I’m posing a number of questions here that I, in all honesty, do have. If you’re a conservative Christian who supports Donald Trump, please pick one or two and respond to me with your answers. Why do you or do you not think these things?

Please don’t be sarcastic or snarky. I am sincerely trying to understand. In a couple of weeks, I’ll publish a selection of responses to try to help explain for others as well.

I grew up among fundamentalist Southern Baptists, and so I know we are all more than one thing. I know if I were in a car crash, you’d stop and help me. You wouldn’t ask if I’m a Christian or a Democrat or a DEI worker. You’d just help. I know that side of so many of you. That’s part of what makes support of Trump so baffling to me.

I want to understand this issue that puzzles me because what I see in Trump is absolutely antithetical to the gospel I learned as a child in that Southern Baptist church in Georgia.

Email your responses to me at [email protected].

I want to understand how you see Trump so very differently than I do. So, please, write in and respond to one or two of these questions:

Why do you as a conservative Christian support Donald Trump? Do you think Trump as a person and/or his former presidency and current campaign express the love of God in Christ for others to see? Does Trump’s personal moral behavior matter to you as long as he supports policies you want? Do you think Donald Trump is a good role model for your children or grandchildren? The Bible many times over says to welcome the foreigner within your borders. How does that square with an anti-immigrant stance and policies that especially target migrants at our southern border? What do you think of Trump’s history of sexual misconduct and impropriety, including comments about his own daughter, Ivanka? Were you bothered by the January 6 insurrection? Do you think Jesus would support teen boys and young men owning assault rifles? Trump recently said he would not support a national abortion ban. How does that sit with you? Trump has threatened chaos, including the possibility of a civil war, if he’s not elected. What do you think of that? If you believe the U.S. is supposed to be a Christian nation, what do you think we should do about the non-Christians who live here? If the U.S. is supposed to be a Christian nation, which Christians get to decide public policy? What do you think of how Trump calls people names or says ugly things about people? Are you bothered by Trump’s lies? Trump has been convicted of 34 felony counts. Why does that not disqualify him for you? How does your support of Trump square with the gospel for you?

Susan M. Shaw is professor of women, gender and sexuality studies at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. She also is an ordained Baptist minister and holds master’s and doctoral degrees from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Her most recent book is Intersectional Theology: An Introductory Guide, co-authored with Grace Ji-Sun Kim.