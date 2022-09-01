Faison nominated to lead Virginia convention

For the first time in its 200-year history, the Baptist General Association of Virginia could be led by someone other than a white male.

The BGAV Executive Board Aug. 30 nominated Wayne D. Faison for election as the state Baptist convention’s executive director. That nomination will be considered at the BGAV’s 199th annual meeting to be held in Hampton, Va., Nov. 15-16. If elected, Faison would begin service at that meeting’s conclusion.

Faison, who currently serves as national coordinating officer for BGAV’s Ascent Team, would succeed John Upton, who is retiring.

Despite increasing racial diversity within Baptist bodies across the Old South, the vast majority of staff leaders in those once all-white denominational groups have continued to be white men. The BGAV has been a leader in diversity among state conventions historically connected to the Southern Baptist Convention.

Currently, a Black man serves as the top staff leader of the SBC Executive Committee in Nashville, Tenn., although in an interim capacity. He is the first person of color to hold that role.

The BGAV is the only remaining state Baptist convention that works cooperatively with the SBC and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, a group that broke away from the SBC in 1991 over doctrinal issues, including the ordination of women. Past BGAV leaders, including Upton, have worked to create a big tent mentality among the state convention’s 1,300 churches. The state convention also includes member congregations outside the state of Virginia.

Faison has been part of the innovative side of BGAV life, serving through the Ascent Team, which includes three generative movements: Fresh Expressions, Missio Alliance, and V3. He has served on the BGAV staff 21 years. He also serves as senior pastor of East End Baptist Church in Suffolk, Va.

Prior to entering vocational ministry, Faison spent 15 years in the banking industry. He earned a doctor of ministry degree in Black church leadership from the School of Theology, a master of divinity degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, a mini-MBA from the University of Richmond, and a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from the University of Florida.

“From the selection of the search committee to the vote today, I’ve found it humbling and affirming to see God’s hand at work,” said Executive Board Chair Becky McKinney. “We are indeed excited that Wayne has accepted the call God has placed on his life to serve as our next executive director.”

Faison was recommended to the Executive Board by a search committee chaired by Adam Tyler, who said of Faison: “He is innovative and forward-thinking and will bring a wealth of relationships and experience to the role.”

Editor’s note: BGAV is a funding partner of Baptist News Global.

Related article:

Upton announces retirement from Virginia Baptist post after 20 transformative years