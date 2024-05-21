Foundations give $250,000 to George Floyd Global Memorial

The George Floyd Global Memorial has been awarded a $250,000 collaborative grant by organizations devoted to national and global justice and democracy.

The Henry Luce Foundation and the Wayfarer Foundation announced the joint gift ahead of the anniversary of Floyd’s racially motivated murder by Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020.

The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where the killing occurred, has evolved into a site adorned with more than 5,000 offerings laid by protesters from around the world and curated by the George Floyd Global Memorial.

“Spirituality governs our work because it governs the protest against the lynching of Black people in our community and in this country,” memorial Executive Director Jeanelle Austin said. “GFGM collaborates with people of diverse faith backgrounds to help communities understand how to engage this unprecedented, organic memorial as a pilgrim seeking racial justice for Black lives.”

The Wayfarer Foundation identifies itself as a Baha’i-inspired organization that collaborates with other justice-focused nonprofit groups to foster worldwide peace and unity.

Supporting the George Floyd Global Memorial fits squarely into that mission by affirming the cause of unity through racial justice, said Rich Havard, senior program officer for the foundation.

“For our country to move forward on the path of racial justice and unity, we must remember and reckon with the horrors of the past (and the present). Jeanelle Austin and the GFGM team invite us all into a journey of sacred memory and healing that honors the life of George Floyd and summons us into a better future,” he explained.

The Henry Luce Foundation’s pursuit of a more just and democratic planet is embodied in the memorial and through Austin’s calling as a street theologian and cultural preservationist, said Jonathan VanAntwerpen, program director for religion and theology for the organization.

“Understanding this public site in Minneapolis as simultaneously a deeply sacred space, Austin and her community partners — including members of George Floyd’s family, local artists, activists and neighbors, the Midwest Arts Conservation Center and a growing range of others — are working together to prompt all of us to reflect on whose stories are shared, where, by whom and why.”

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, became an international symbol of racial oppression after his murder by white police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin killed Floyd by kneeling on his neck while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face-down in the street.

The incident sparked protests against police brutality in cities across the country, some of them the largest since the Civil Rights era. Chauvin was convicted for the murder and sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.

The site of the killing, now called George Floyd Square, draws thousands of mourners and activists.

George Floyd Global Memorial was established in 2021 to collect and preserve Floyd’s legacy and stories of resistance to racial injustice, and to curate sacred space for those grieving for Floyd and other victims of white supremacy. The group also hosts virtual and in-person tours, volunteer opportunities and community discussions.

As evidenced by the gift from the Wayfarer and Henry Luce foundations, the group’s reputation continues to grow. Earlier this year, Arizona State University announced the opening of “Twin Flames: The George Floyd Uprising from Minneapolis to Phoenix,” an art installation running through July 28.

The exhibit presents thousands of items left by mourners and protesters at George Floyd Square and curated by Austin and her team at GFGM.

“‘Twin Flames’ asks important questions about the role of art and community as a vehicle for bearing witness and creating deeper understanding and empathy,” the university said. “It also examines the state of public memorials in this country and prompts us to reflect on whose stories are shared, by whom and why.”

Meanwhile, the memorial has issued an appeal for contributions to help with the preservation of its collection using tested conservation methods.

“Conservation treatment is a delicate and timely process that typically requires the experience of an art conservator,” a news release said. “Our goal is to preserve the offerings to maintain our cultural integrity and story. The work of conservation is an essential part of cultural heritage preservation.”

The Henry Luce and Wayfarer foundations appealed to other philanthropic groups to consider backing the Floyd memorial.

“These efforts meet the urgency of our moment with the patience and thoughtfulness required for meaningful reckoning and transformative change,” VanAntwerpen said. “We are honored to support this collaborative and timely work, and we encourage others to consider doing the same.”