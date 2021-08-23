Baptist News Global
Hobby Lobby ordered to pay $220K to transgender employee banned from women’s restroom

August 23, 2021

Read the full story: Washington Post

An Illinois appeals court has upheld a ruling that arts-and-crafts retailer Hobby Lobby should pay at least $220,000 to a transgender employee for forbidding her to use the store’s women’s restroom, violating the state’s Human Rights Act.

