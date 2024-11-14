If a felon can lead, why can’t they vote?

In the United States, we celebrate narratives of redemption, freedom and equality yet continue to undermine those ideals when it comes to our justice-impacted citizens. This contradiction is laid bare every election cycle when the same citizens who champion “second chances” through their church ministries conveniently vote for leaders who legislate against the very populations they claim to support.

This hypocrisy is particularly stark among the Christian right, which calls for prison ministry but does not advocate for the full reintegration of individuals with a felony conviction back into society.

Voting, housing and employment rights remain restricted for people who have served time, and yet we permit, if not embrace, the notion that a felon can be president of the United States. If we can elect a felon to the highest office in the land, why do we resist the idea that returning citizens should be able to rent a home, apply for a job or vote? Why should a criminal record that often has no bearing on a person’s present-day capabilities dictate their opportunities for decades after they have served their time?

The Christian right claims to embody the values of forgiveness and compassion, yet this support often stops short of advocating for real systemic change. In prison, men and women seeking solace from the scars of incarceration are introduced to the idea of second chances through sermons and faith-based programs. But when these individuals reenter society, churches that promoted “grace” and “acceptance” rarely rally behind them in ways that lead to true, practical change — such as pushing for fair hiring practices, voting rights or affordable housing access.

“Churches that promoted ‘grace’ and ‘acceptance’ rarely rally behind them in ways that lead to true, practical change.”

Take, for example, Atlanta’s so-called America’s Freedom Church, which purports to support those who have been incarcerated but has demonstrated through its (personal experience, 2024) that it’s more interested in control than freedom. This institution is emblematic of how the so-called “freedom” promised by certain churches and organizations is often little more than an exercise in subjugation.

Women in particular who attempt to take on leadership roles, especially if they challenge the church’s authority, find themselves sidelined, dismissed or worse. This attitude reinforces a male-dominated hierarchy that has little to do with freedom or forgiveness and everything to do with maintaining power over the vulnerable.

The hypocrisy is profound: Christians say they welcome the sinner into their fold, yet how many of these “ministries” are advocating that returning citizens have equal access to housing and employment? How many of them fight to remove the box that felons must check when applying for a job? If their compassion is genuine, why isn’t the church leading the charge to eliminate background checks or lobbying to make returning citizens’ votes count?

Society cannot continue to trumpet second chances and grace while denying real pathways for justice-impacted individuals to reclaim their lives.

If a person with a felony record can hold the highest position in the nation, it should be time to let them vote, rent and work freely. Our society already has accepted, by precedent, that people with criminal backgrounds are capable of holding office, yet the same society often denies them their basic civil rights. Allowing individuals with felony records to vote is essential to a functioning democracy; it is absurd that they remain some of the most disenfranchised members of our electorate while we willfully ignore past convictions for those seeking the Oval Office.

When felons leave prison, they often are subject to laws that bar them from certain jobs, disqualify them from housing and exclude them from civic participation. This marginalization perpetuates poverty, recidivism and, in many cases, despair.

Voting, employment and housing rights are not privileges — they are foundational rights that allow people to contribute meaningfully to society. Requiring people to check a box that marks them as “criminals” before they’ve even had a chance to prove themselves in the workforce is punitive and outdated. And requiring background checks that do nothing but dredge up mistakes from years past is a lazy proxy for evaluating a person’s actual qualifications and character today.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to move beyond their past mistakes and prove their worth through their actions today.”

The “Ban the Box” movement has gained some traction in recent years, with advocates arguing the checkbox on applications asking about criminal records is inherently discriminatory. Studies have shown this box is not only a barrier but also a breeding ground for prejudice. In fact, simply seeing that box leads many hiring managers to discard an application without ever reading it.

By banning the box and eliminating mandatory background checks for non-sensitive positions, we can give returning citizens a fair shot at reintegrating into society. Everyone deserves the opportunity to move beyond their past mistakes and prove their worth through their actions today.

Returning citizens are, in many ways, among the most qualified to tackle issues such as public safety, community engagement and even leadership. They bring a unique perspective that can enrich our workplaces, our communities and our democracy. If we trust their judgment enough to consider them viable political candidates, we should certainly trust them with jobs, housing and the right to vote.

We must ask ourselves: Are we a nation that truly believes in redemption, or are we simply paying lip service to the concept? If we believe in redemption, we must act accordingly by removing barriers that prevent people with criminal histories from participating fully in society. This means expanding voting rights, dismantling unnecessary background checks, banning the box and creating employment and housing opportunities based on potential and character, not outdated biases.

A truly just and inclusive society would be one where we not only advocate for returning citizens within the walls of a prison ministry but open doors for them in all aspects of life. It’s time for churches, employers and voters alike to embrace this vision and act upon it. We must put our principles into practice, extending grace and opportunity beyond words and into action.

Nicole Wiesen is a Public Voices Fellow on racial justice in early childhood with the OpEd Project in partnership with the National Black Child Development Institute, advocating advancing mental health resources for previously incarcerated individuals. She also a current member of the National Association of Social Workers.

Related articles:

How second-chance hiring works for business | Opinion by Jeffrey Korzenik

This is my story: Seeking an equal seat at the table of privilege | Opinion by Louis Tillman