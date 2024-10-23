Investigation into cause of Dallas church fire delayed

It has been three months since a four-alarm fire destroyed the historic sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Dallas, and fire officials have yet to declare a cause for the blaze.

According to the church’s ongoing updates to members, the investigation was supposed to be concluded last Friday, Oct. 18. But three days prior to that, Executive Pastor Ben Lovvorn told the congregation: “The investigation into the cause of the fire has been delayed. It is now scheduled for the first week of November. The demolition process will then be allowed to move forward from there.”

Most other operations at the downtown Dallas church are back to normal, including full use of the newer sanctuary that sits adjacent to the historic building.

By the end of this month, church leaders have pledged to present to the church plans for reconstructing what was lost in the fire.

Local station WFAA-TV reported last month that First Baptist leaders are working with Dallas-based design and construction company The Beck Group on rebuilding the 1890 sanctuary that was home to George W. Truett and W.A. Criswell, among other well-known preachers.

Beck previously worked with First Baptist Dallas on its $130 million campus expansion completed in 2013. The firm also worked with other megachurches in the area, including The Potter’s House, Prestonwood Baptist Church and Gateway Church.

