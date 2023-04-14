Jemar Tisby will headline BNG event at CBF General Assembly

Historian and author Jemar Tisby will be the featured speaker at this year’s Baptist News Global gathering during the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship General Assembly.

Tisby is a New York Times bestselling author, public historian and professor at Simmons College of Kentucky. The Thursday, June 29, breakfast will take place at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta.

Tisby is the author of three books, including the bestseller The Color of Compromise: The Truth about the Church’s Complicity in Racism and two editions of How to Fight Racism, one for adults and one for children. He will engage in dialogue with BNG Executive Director Mark Wingfield, author of the new book Honestly: Telling the Truth About the Bible and Ourselves.

Their topic for the morning will be “Telling the Truth About History.”

At Simmons College, Tisby serves as professor of history. He is co-host of the “Pass the Mic” podcast and is a frequent contributor to national news outlets.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in American studies from Notre Dame, a master of divinity degree from Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson, Miss.; and a Ph.D. in American history from the University of Mississippi.

His scholarship includes work on understanding the intersections of race and religion in modern U.S. history.

Although BNG’s event during CBF General Assembly for many years has been a dinner, the compressed schedule for this year’s assembly shifted the event to a breakfast. Last year’s sold-out program featured Anthea Butler and Beth Allison Barr.

Tickets for the breakfast are on sale now at the BNG website. The cost is $45 per person or $450 for a reserved table of 10. Full scholarships are available for seminarians and younger clergy.

