Join BNG live from Louisville Aug. 17

Baptist News Global will livestream the William M. Johnson Lecture series from Crescent Hill Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 17. The livestream will be free via Facebook Live.

BNG columnist David Gushee will give the lecture on “Defending Democracy” at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Gushee serves as distinguished university professor of Christian ethics at Mercer University, chair of Christian social ethics at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and senior research fellow at International Baptist Theological Study Centre. The lecture will be drawn from his newest book, Defending Democracy from its Christian Enemies.

The lecture will be followed by a panel discussion at 4 p.m. Eastern moderated by BNG Executive Director Mark Wingfield. Panelists include Lewis Brogdon, director of the Institute for Black Church Studies at BSK Theological Seminary; Samuel A. Marcosson, professor of law at the University of Louisville; Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd; Kentucky state Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong; and Kentucky Rep. Marvin McGarvey.

To register to attend the lecture and panel discussion in person, visit this link. To join the livestream, go to BNG’s Facebook page or YouTube channel at the appropriate times.