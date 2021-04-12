Join Ryan Burge and Mark Wingfield for a free webinar on the ‘nones’

Ryan Burge — political scientist, pastor, statistician and author of a new book on the “nones” in American religious life — will be the guest on BNG’s next free webinar, scheduled for Monday, April 26, at 7 p.m. Eastern time

Burge, a professor at Eastern Illinois University and author of the new book, The Nones: Where They Came From, Who They Are, and Where They Are Going, is one of the nation’s foremost researchers and commentators on statistics related to the Southern Baptist Convention and the larger evangelical Christian community. He serves as an American Baptist pastor.

His new book was featured in an April 1 BNG news story.

Along with Paul Djupe, he is the recipient of a 2019 research grant from the Louisville Institute and serves as principal investigator on a project titled “The Social and Political Implications of Non-Denominational Protestantism.”

He also is founding editor of Religion in Public, a venue for scholars of religion and politics to make their work accessible to a general audience.

Burge earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Greenville College and both a master of arts degree in political science and a Ph.D. in political science from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

The April 26 webinar will be hosted by BNG Executive Director Mark Wingfield. It is free, but advance registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Register here.