Letter to the Editor: Christians should vote

Dear Editor:

We are at a turning point in our nation’s history. Our founders crafted a Constitution meant to stand the test of time. But time has not been kind to our country.

Unconstitutional ideas have been gaining traction for many years. Our leaders do whatever they want whether it is constitutional or not: forgetting that they work for us. Perhaps it is because we, as Christians, do not remind them by our votes that they work for us.

Christians do not vote like they should. Why? Why do we allow evil people to make the laws and then force us to live under them? Why do we sit passively and watch as we move closer to the time when the government will take our religious liberty so we will not be able to worship at all?

Do not think for one moment this cannot happen here. It has happened all around the world when socialism turns into communism.

As Christians, we trust that God knows all things — past, present and future. He was fully aware of where our country would stand in 2024, long before any of us were born. In his infinite wisdom, he prepared a group of people for this very moment in history, and you are part of that group. You were born “for such a time as this.”

Whether you like it or not, God has entrusted us with a great responsibility, one we cannot ignore: He wants you to vote! He wants you to vote for those who will protect our religious freedom. If we sit this election out, we risk losing the very freedoms we want to pass on to our children and grandchildren. Make no mistake: God has chosen you to save America.

As we approach our 250th birthday as a nation, we’re at risk of losing this “nation, under God” that Abraham Lincoln spoke of in his Gettysburg Address. And let me tell you, communism is lurking in the shadows, just waiting to grab hold of the most powerful nation on earth. It’s up to us to protect what’s ours.

Are you going to live up to your responsibility and make a plan to vote? 40 million Christians did not vote in 2020. Please do not be the one who decides to let evil people make the rules that you must live by. If you do, then I will have to live under their boot as well. And so will your children … and their children … and their children.

Our National Anthem ends with a very ominous question: “Oh say, does that star spangled banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?” I am afraid we will soon be experiencing the answer of “no, we are no longer free” if we do not vote in this election. Come on, Christians! Do not drop the ball this time.

Paul Holbrook, Colfax N.C.

Republican chair for Precinct SDRI in Guilford County