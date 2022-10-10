Letter to the Editor: ‘Ship of Fools’ has sailed

Letter to the Editor

October 9, 2022

Dear Editor:

My first recollection of the song “Ship of Fools” was in college while reading Book VI of Plato’s Republic in a political science class. An allegory using a ship with a dysfunctional crew to represent the problems of governance in a political system based on ignorance, rather than knowledge, the song version, originally written and recorded by the Grateful Dead in 1974, describes right where we are today as a country.

Evangelical leaders, whom I shall call the conspirers/invokers — for example, the promulgator of the imprecatory prayer in Psalm 35 in your Oct. 5 article, “Atlanta pastor prays…,” would rather be represented by a ship of fools who ensure the continuance of the privilege of those who prioritize their own brand of voodoo Christian nationalism above the gospel of Jesus Christ as I have known it since childhood. (See Galatians 5:22-23.)

Forgive my cynicism, but it is no wonder that many, me included, have lost faith in the church, as well as in the possibility of truth ever being returned to the public arena.

Although I fear that ship has sailed, I pray those who still have a voice and a vote will acknowledge that fact while rising up to pray for rough seas and no safe harbor for those who ride along on the Ship of Fools.

Tim Norton, Jasper, Georgia