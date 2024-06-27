Looking in the mirror of women in ministry

God called women to ministry in the Bible. God is calling women to ministry now. God will continue calling women to ministry in the future.

That is a truth I wished to convey with the mosaic I designed and created for my final project in the Women in Ministry class at Baylor University. I chose each element with great intention, to tell a story and communicate a truth so often overlooked.

The mosaic is a small circular shape with various stones glued around it. There are three kinds of stones and glass displayed in the mosaic as well as a small circular mirror in the center. The circular shape of the mosaic is to display the desire for unity within the church.

The “issue” of women in ministry is often one that divides rather than unifies, but I long for unity in advocating for women in ministry. Unity among women, unity among races, unity among genders, and unity among congregations.

The large gray and brown river stones represent the historical accuracy, representation and influence of women within the New Testament. Women during this time were political, social and religious leaders and influencers, but this truth is often mistold within the church today. Their story and the reality of their lives is essential to understand where women in ministry today should and could be in the future.

The vibrant stones of various shapes, colors and sizes represent the women of color and minority groups who have fought for female leadership within American society and the church. From being liberators for civil rights to survivors of exodus and oppression to founders of denominations, churches and nonprofits, their stories are essential to the understanding of women in ministry. Their contributions and influence are sometimes overlooked, but they often charted new territory for women in ministry and their voices matter and should be heard.

The mirror represents women today. The women who look into the mirror are important and their stories matter. In fact, the mosaic centers the woman viewing the piece, placing her image in the midst of a great cloud of witnesses.

The viewer is surrounded by the stories of the faith of women from generations before, but she is at the center of what happens to women in ministerial leadership. Past generations have shaped her (the viewer), but it is who she is now and how she draws on the strength and witness of her foremothers that determines the future.

Finally, the yellow pieces of glass represent Christ, the golden thread through Scripture and the events of the church. It is he who is present and within everything from the very beginning to the very end. It is Christ who loved women, gifted women, called women, nurtured women and served alongside women. It is Christ who continues to call, equip and embolden.

The elements also have significance. I chose glass and stones because they reminded me of when God tells Joshua to build a memorial of 12 stones after God parts the Jordan River. Stones are used in Scripture to help the Isrealites remember what God has done and where God has brought them from.

In the same way, the medium of my project is intended to remind the viewer of what God has done in and through women in ministry to change and shape the church. It also invites them to imagine what God might do next.

I am blessed to be the daughter of parents who are both called and gifted ministers. Throughout my life, I have been encouraged to discern my gifts and use them to the glory of God. I was affirmed in my call to ministry and provided space to study and grow in my faith. I have taught. I have served. I have preached. And I am grateful that my community empowered me to look in the mirror and see a person capable of ministerial leadership just like Miriam, Phoebe, Junia and so many, many others.

Other women called by God deserve no less.

Libby McGown is a recent religion graduate from Baylor University who now serves as associate kids minister at Highland Baptist Church in Waco, Texas.

