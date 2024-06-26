Women have strengthened my faith

“I believe our hands complicate time. If we’re lucky enough, they help carry on the stories of our antepasados. This is why we write, knit, compose, cook, and so much more. We are all a sacred text”

— Kat Armas

Mimi lived her life settling in and packing up all her things from state to state, as she followed my Papa, a great preacher known by many. She was faithful and diligent in all she did, with a quiet demeanor that did not discount her but gave her opportunities to serve in behind-the-scenes settings.

She taught me what it looks like to walk with humility. It was through her that I learned about the role of the Father as our Shepherd, and as a lamb himself, gentle and meek in nature.

In contrast, Grandmother taught me what it means to be resilient and to walk with grace even in challenging circumstances. Although forceful in nature, she also was slow to anger. She acted with great intention and care, always mindful to steward things well and not be wasteful. One of the most hardworking women I knew, her home always was neat and tidy, modeling the ideals of order, attention to detail and responsibility to us grandchildren. Like Mimi, she was dedicated to her people and unwavering in her values.

Both my grandmothers provided different, although equally faithful, examples of “biblical womanhood” (a testament to the fluidity of the term). Their active participation in my life shaped me — and my faith — in countless ways. Most notably, perhaps, these two women nurtured my creative side. Whether it was Mimi baking with me or Grandmother shopping with me while I picked out “Shae-like” outfits with bold colors and patterns, I always was told my creativity was a gift worth exploring. This gift was God-given and should be nurtured.

Creativity remains a large part of my identity, so for my final project in a recent Baylor class, I drew on Kat Armas’ discussion of sewing in Abuelita Faith and decided to “tell a story with my hands.” This piece would be a reflection of my relationship with my mother and grandmothers, who have each woven a piece of who I am today.

I created an embroidered heart sweatshirt, using fabrics that represent these three women and the way they have influenced my understanding of what a woman living for the Lord looks like.

The decision to embroider in general is a representation of my mom, who taught me to embroider last summer. Embroidery became an outlet for us to sit together, discuss the things taking up space in our hearts and minds, and create something beautiful. The heart design was simply chosen to show that each of these women are strong hearted in all they do.

Each of the fabrics holds significance. The jean material with the red dots represents my mother, who allowed me to use my individuality when it came to my clothing as a child. Whether it was my pearl tie necklace, my sepia sequined boots, or whatever I stole from my brother’s closet, she always allowed me to decide what I thought best represented me when it came to my clothing. The lace overlay is a direct correlation to my grandmother, who taught me the importance of acting with etiquette and poise.

The largest middle piece represents my recent years spent in Texas, a place where the wildflowers are colored purple, blue and orange, and where I decided to spend my four years of college, 1,000 miles from my family.

The blue gingham at the base of the heart signals my North Carolina roots, the place I love the most. The red strip with the green stitching is a piece of my Mimi, whose burnt red tablecloth was the base of many of my creative endeavors that resulted in as many messes as beautiful creations.

Finally, the corner fabric is a snippet of my childhood baby blanket, one of my most prized possessions gifted to me before my birth by my grandmothers.

Each of these women have reflected what it looks like to be brave, to listen to the calling of God and follow it without hesitation and to be an advocate for other women.

Additionally, I am blessed by the men in my life who have played a part in shaping each of these women. My grandfathers and father have not just supported the callings their wives had but have vocally encouraged them to step forth into those callings no matter what. I am grateful for their witness of what it looks like to be an ally, and I long for more men and women to join them.

My mom is a woman in ministry. I am fortunate that I grew up with her example. I never had to wonder if such a thing were possible for me. May the same be true for all little girls.

Shae Whittle is a student at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. She is pursuing a call to vocational ministry.