McAfee names prominent pastor to preaching faculty

Otis Moss III has been appointed professor of homiletics at Mercer University’s McAfee School of Theology, where he has been a visiting professor.

Moss also serves as senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago and recently was recognized as one of the “12 Most Effective Preachers in the English-Speaking World” by Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary.

“I have known, worked with, followed and admired Otis Moss for nearly two decades. His experience and giftedness as a preacher and pastor will serve our school and our expanding learning community of pastors and lay-leaders,” said Dean Greg DeLoach.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Moss is an honors graduate of Morehouse College. He earned a master of divinity degree from Yale Divinity School and doctor of ministry degree from Chicago Theological Seminary.

The founder of Unashamed Media Group, a justice-centered, faith-based agency, Moss is the recipient of a 2016 NAACP Image Award. The agency was responsible for producing the award-winning short film Otis’ Dream, the story of sharecropper Otis Moss Sr.’s attempt to vote in Troup County, Ga., in 1947. The film won numerous awards for best documentary and narrative short film.

His latest book, Blue Note Preaching in a Post-Soul World: Finding Hope in an Age of Despair, was published in 2015 and demonstrates a homiletic blueprint for prophetic preaching in the 21st century. His earlier publications include Redemption in a Red-light District and The Gospel According to the Wiz: And Other Sermons from Cinema. He has co-authored The Gospel Re-Mix, How to Reach the Hip-Hop Generation and Preach! The Power and Purpose Behind Our Praise.

Moss is an ordained minister in the Progressive National Baptist Convention and the United Church of Christ. He serves on the boards of Auburn Seminary and Faith-In-Place/Action Fund and is chaplain to the Children’s Defense Fund’s Samuel DeWitt Proctor Child Advocacy Conference. Additionally, he is a senior fellow in the Auburn Seniors Fellow Program.

