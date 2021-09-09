Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Mexico’s Supreme Court rules that abortion is not a crime

Exclude from home page  |  September 9, 2021

Read the full story: Associated Press

Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it is unconstitutional to punish abortion, unanimously annulling several provisions of a law from Coahuila — a state on the Texas border — that had made abortion a criminal act.

More Articles