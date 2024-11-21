New book brings Baptist heroes to life for children and youth

The Baptist History and Heritage Society has released an e-book designed to bring 14 of history’s greatest Baptists to life for older children and youth.

Portraits of Courage: Stories of Baptist Heroes includes curriculum, discussion points and hands-on activities focused on figures such as John Smyth, Ann Hasseltine Judson, Addie Davis and Martin Luther King Jr.

“These Baptist heroes come from various countries and centuries, showcasing the diverse history and global influence of Baptists. Each chapter offers an engaging look into the lives of these heroes, who have made significant contributions to the Baptist family,” the society announced.

The biographies originate from a 128-page collection written by Julie Whidden Long, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Macon, Ga., and published by Mercer University Press in 2008.

“I am excited to help give new life to this excellent book and share these stories with my middle-school son and two daughters in elementary school,” said BHHS Executive Director Aaron Weaver.

Portraits of Courage helps young people navigate modern life, Weaver added. “Baptist heroes remain impactful and their stories matter. They inspire and challenge us. Baptist heroes teach us about facing adversity and hardship. They shape and model for us how to follow in the way of Jesus — loving our neighbors, serving others and pursuing justice.”

The curriculum and teaching materials were designed to guide church teachers through the e-book with students in congregational settings at an individual pace, focusing on one hero at a time or multiple figures at the same time.

Each chapter includes discussion questions.

“By focusing on individual stories, Portraits of Courage helps readers understand how these heroes stood up for their beliefs, served others and worked for justice and freedom,” a news release explained. “The book not only teaches Baptist history but also encourages students to think about how they can live out their faith in meaningful ways.”

The 14 heroes in the book lived as early as the 16th century and up to the present day. Each is defined by the mark they left on the world and Baptist life.

John Smyth, for example, was born in 1570 and became “a trailblazing co-founder of the Baptist tradition” who championed religious liberty and believer’s baptism, while Lottie Moon, who died in 1912, is praised for her role as a missionary, teacher and a pioneer in women’s ministry.

Louise Fleming was a 19th century physician and the first Black woman sent as a Baptist missionary, while Olu Menjay continues to dedicate his life and ministry to promoting Baptist faith and values in Liberia.

“Baptists are Baptists because they believe in freedom. Baptists believe that every person is free to worship, pray, read the Scriptures, and believe in the way that God leads him or her. Baptists believe that our lives are accountable to God,” according to the chapter on “What Makes a Baptist Hero?”

The chapter also explains key Baptist concepts such as “the priesthood of all believers,” religious liberty and local church autonomy. It goes on to explain how those and other principles were or are embodied in the lives presented in the book.

“Each has worked to provide freedom for others in one form or another. Some have battled so that others could have religious freedom in the country in which they lived. Some have worked to free certain groups of people from slavery or another cruel use of power. Some have served as missionaries, telling others about the freedom of the gospel of Christ.”