New podcast episode explores right-left shift of SBC and CBF

A new episode of BNG’s podcast series “Stuck in the Middle with You” published Aug. 29 focuses on the widening rift between the Southern Baptist Convention and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

BNG Executive Director Mark Wingfield, speaking with cohost Benjamin Cole, makes the case that the SBC and CBF are further apart theologically, politically and ideologically than they were 30 years ago when CBF split from the SBC. The episode includes discussion of how women in ministry, the abortion debate, LGBTQ inclusion and the rise of Christian nationalism play into this widening gap.

This is the fourth episode of the podcast series released to date, with at least that many more yet to come. The first episode introduces the series and highlights the history and present condition of the SBC. A second episode is about the SBC’s broken trustee system. A third bonus episode, published Tuesday, addresses new revelations about mishandling sexual abuse cases at Southwestern Seminary under the leadership of Paige Patterson.

The podcast is available for free at most major podcast distributors. Search for “Stuck in the Middle with You” or follow the link above.