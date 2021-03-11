Next BNG webinar unpacks successful faith-based drive to end death penalty in Virginia

A look behind the scenes at how the faith community helped navigate passage of Virginia’s historic repeal of the death penalty will be the topic of Baptist News Global’s next free webinar.

The March 29 webinar will feature a discussion with leadership of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, which led a coalition of clergy and lay leaders who successfully lobbied the Virginia General Assembly. Participants will include LaKeisha Cook, criminal justice reform organizer for the center, and Roberta Oster, communications director for the center. The webinar will be moderated by BNG Executive Director Mark Wingfield.

Cook and Oster will explain how their coalition came together, what worked and what didn’t work, and what the next steps are in their quest for social justice in Virginia. They’ll also give insights to faith leaders in other states interested in working against the death penalty on a state or federal level.

The webinar will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern time and is free, but advance registration is required to access the Zoom meeting. Register here.