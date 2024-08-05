Proposed bill to help welcome asylum seekers hailed by human rights groups

Human rights groups are lining up in support of new legislation designed to help states and cities welcome asylum seekers and refugees into local communities.

The Destination Reception Assistance Act, introduced in Congress July 30, seeks to expand the federal role in new arrival receptions through a program addressing self-sufficiency, emergency shelter costs, homelessness prevention and compliance with existing immigration regulations.

“Everyone deserves support and compassion as they settle into a new home and a new community,” said Melina Roche, #WelcomeWithDignity campaign manager. “Finding a job, supporting a family, accessing medical care — these are critical challenges for everyone, especially those seeking safety and asylum in this country.

“This act demonstrates that it is possible for us to provide communities with the tools and funds to welcome people seeking asylum with dignity. Our immigration system needs more solutions like the DRAA — smart, humane solutions that not only support people seeking protection, but also support the communities welcoming them.”

Introduced by U.S. Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts and three fellow Democrats in the House, the act would complement an existing Federal Emergency Management Agency program providing food, shelter, water and medical treatment to immigrants screened and released by the Department of Homeland Security.

“By promoting self-sufficiency, the Destination Reception Services Program will take pressure off of states, localities, and nonprofit emergency providers and free up public resources for everyone,” Markey’s office explained. “Access to shelter, housing, workforce development and other support services will allow our neighbors and communities to thrive.”

The bill’s introduction comes at a time of intense political discord over border security exacerbated by a contentious presidential election season. But signs of potential cooperation have appeared in some corners of Congress, including the July announcement noting Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi and Republican Rep. Morgan Luttrell were launching a bipartisan coalition to seek border security, asylum and other immigration reforms.

“Our immigration and asylum systems desperately need a complete overhaul. Despite this overwhelming need, the DRAA would be a significant improvement in the federal response to newly arrived asylum seekers,” Stephen Reeves, executive director of Fellowship Southwest, told BNG.

“Instead of the drastically different reception migrants find depending on the state or city to which they arrive, their welcome should be similar across the country. The burden of care and reception should not fall on a handful of states or cities but should be shared. Fellowship Southwest supports the bill and urges quick passage.”

“Welcoming migrants into our communities requires critical coordination and support for successful integration,” added Elket Rodríguez, Cooperative Baptist Fellowship missionary on the U.S.-Mexico border. “The DRAA provides invaluable resources for swift and effective resettlement, supporting frontline communities and enhancing their use of public funds.”

“We appreciate Congressmen Suozzi and Luttrell’s courage in starting this conversation,” the Alliance for a New Immigration Consensus said about the effort. “The cynicism and partisanship that have long dominated the border and immigration conversation have hurt Americans by preventing the solutions they desperately want and need.

“Americans strongly support principled and pragmatic solutions. We stand ready to work with Suozzi, Luttrell and all members of Congress who want to work in good faith to address these challenges.”

While not bipartisan in sponsorship, the Destination Reception Assistance Act generated immediate and strong support from immigrant rights and humanitarian organizations. Supporters include Refugees International, the International Rescue Committee, the Friends Committee on National Legislation, the American Civil Liberties Union, the United Church of Christ, Amnesty International and Church World Service. Several praised the bill in comments provided by #WelcomeWithDignity.

“Cities and communities across the country have lacked needed infrastructure and federal support to effectively and humanely welcome arriving asylum seekers and other newcomers — this bill addresses that challenge head on,” said Erol Kekic, senior vice president for programs at Church World Service.

“It is imperative that we better support the local communities that receive and support new arrivals as they and their families become our neighbors, coworkers and schoolmates. We applaud Congress for turning towards practical and proven solutions to the challenges we face at the border,” he said.

Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, lauded the legislation and urged its swift passage.

“This vital legislation will provide critical support to communities across the nation that are welcoming families and individuals seeking safety. By ensuring resources are available to offer dignity, care and compassion, the DRAA stands as a beacon of hope and humanity in these challenging times and makes it easier for immigrants to contribute to the economic development of our nation,” Jozef said.

Passage of the act would contribute not only to the integration of immigrants and refugees in American communities, but would also help shatter harmful stereotypes around immigration, said Margaret Cargioli, directing attorney of policy and advocacy with the Immigrant Defenders Law Center.

“Through forethought and careful planning, we can welcome newly arrived immigrants with dignity, strengthen our local and state economies, and help dispel false and xenophobic rhetoric about immigrants,” she said.

“This Destination Reception Assistance Act recognizes that when people can move with dignity to communities of welcome, our societies are made stronger,” said Michele Garnett McKenzie, deputy director at The Advocates for Human Rights.

“By investing in communities that want to welcome people fleeing harms, the DRAA begins to ensure our immigration policies align with best practices to fund welcome rather than enforcement and expulsion. The U.S. can humanely and fairly welcome and process people seeking safety in the U.S., and passing this legislation is a visionary step that Congress must take,” McKenzie said.

Helping new arrivals also helps the communities that welcome them, said Refugee Congress Executive Director Nili Sarit Yossinger.

“We know how critically important it is that people who are seeking safety and rebuilding their lives in the U.S. have the opportunity to truly thrive,” she said. “By ensuring that communities have access to resources that will help newcomers, the Destination Reception Assistance Act will help set asylum seekers up for success so they can be a vital part of the cultural and economic fabric of our communities.”

