Religion researcher Scott Thumma will be guest on December BNG webinar

One of the nation’s foremost experts on interpreting American religion will be the guest on Baptist New Global’s next webinar. Scott Thumma, director of the Hartford Institute for Religion Research at Hartford International University, will join BNG Executive Director Mark Wingfield for a one-hour conversation about current trends.

The free webinar will begin at noon Eastern time on Thursday, Dec. 9. Advance registration is required here.

Thumma is a veteran in the field of religion research with particular focus on megachurches, evangelicalism, gay religious life, the rise of nondenominationalism, and the changing American religious landscape. He co-leads the Faith Communities Today national research project that recently released one of the most comprehensive reports ever undertaken about American religious life. The Hartford Institute also recently released the most comprehensive look yet at how COVID has challenged churches over the past two years.

In the BNG webinar, Thumma will discuss those findings and answer questions from webinar participants.

In addition to leading the institute, he serves as professor of sociology of religion at Hartford International University, has published numerous research reports, website documents, articles, and chapters on religious life in addition to co-authoring three books, The Other 80 Percent, Beyond Megachurch Myths and Gay Religion. He earned a Ph.D. from Emory University, a master of divinity degree from Candler School of Theology at Emory, and a bachelor’s degree from Southwestern University.

