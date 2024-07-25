Ryan Walters descends from the Capitol with new commandments for Oklahoma teachers

The handwriting is on the wall for Oklahoma teachers.

Anyone who knows the Jewish and Christian Scriptures would understand that statement is a riff on a well-known passage from Daniel 5:5 where mysterious handwriting appeared on the wall with a message for King Belshazzar. This biblical story is the source of the often-used idiom, “The handwriting is on the wall,” meaning a matter is certain to happen.

Helping students understand the origins of such idioms is one of the reasons Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction wants Bibles in every school classroom and wants those Bibles used in instruction, according to a new document sent to all public schools in the state.

This particular handwriting gives more interpretation to an edict handed down from Ryan Walters last month — an edict met with scorn and likely lawsuits from church-state separationists and with glee from conservative evangelicals.

“The Bible is a primary source of allusions, themes and archetypes in Western literature,” the guidelines state. “Teachers must explore its influence on classic and contemporary works, helping students understand references and themes in literature, poetry and even modern media.”

The word “must” appears seven times in the memorandum, indicating how teachers are required — must — teach from the Bible.

“Immediate and complete implementation of these guidelines for the 2024-2025 school year is required,” the document states. “This memorandum and the included standards must be provided to every teacher as well as providing a physical copy of the Bible, the United States Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the Ten Commandments as resources in every classroom in the school district. These documents are mandatory for the holistic education of students in Oklahoma.”

Rachel Laser, president of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, put her own handwriting on the wall in response: “Oklahoma’s public school districts, not State Superintendent Ryan Walters, are empowered by state law to establish their own curriculum and select what texts are taught in public schools. Oklahoma families, not politicians pushing a political and religious agenda, should get to decide whether, when and how their children engage with religion.

“Public schools are not Sunday schools. Walters has repeatedly made clear that he is incapable of distinguishing the difference. His latest scheme — to mandate use of the Bible in Oklahoma public school curriculum — is a transparent, unlawful effort to indoctrinate and religiously coerce public school students.”

The new Oklahoma guidelines state: “The Bible has played a significant role in the development of Western civilization and American history. This document provides guidelines for teachers on how to approach incorporation in a manner that emphasizes only its historical, literary and secular benefits, ensuring compliance with legal standards and precedents.”

For example, it says, teachers could speak of the Bible’s influence on Western civilization: “Teachers must focus on how biblical principles have shaped the foundational aspects of Western societies, such as the concepts of justice, human rights and the rule of law.”

Or teachers could speak of the Bible’s influence on American history: “Teachers must highlight key historical moments where the Bible played a role, such as the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence and the speeches of leaders like Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr.”

Other teaching opportunities are given from literary techniques and artistic and musical influence, as well as literary techniques that allow students “to appreciate the Bible’s literary craftsmanship without delving into religious doctrine.”

The guidelines suggest teachers ask students to “analyze biblical texts as they would any other historical or literary document” and “conduct comparative studies between biblical texts and other historical or literary works.”

The document also tells teachers: “Encourage respectful dialogue and diverse perspectives, ensuring that discussions remain academic rather than doctrinal.”

Grade-level teaching suggestions are given for grades five through 12.

A section on “legal considerations” warns that teachers “must not promote or favor any religious beliefs, focusing solely on the historical and literary aspects of the Bible.” And they must incorporate “perspectives from other religious and secular traditions to provide a balanced view.”

Although mandated by the state superintendent of education, it is the teachers who are told to “maintain open communication with parents about the purpose and content of incorporating the Bible as an instructional support into the curriculum.”

And teachers are given this stern warning: “The Bible must be used in student instruction for its historical, literary and secular value and is not to be used for religious purposes such as preaching, proselytizing or indoctrination.”

Yet indoctrination is just what Walters is doing, according to Laser.

“This is textbook Christian nationalism,” she said. “Walters is abusing the power of his public office to impose his religious beliefs on everyone else’s children. Not on our watch. Americans United is ready to step in and protect all Oklahoma public school children and their families from violations of their constitutionally protected religious freedom and other unlawful conduct.”

