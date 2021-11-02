Supreme Court won’t hear case involving transgender rights

The Supreme Court is declining to wade into a case involving transgender rights and leaving in place a lower court decision against a Catholic hospital that wouldn’t allow a transgender man to have a hysterectomy there.
BNG staff | November 2, 2021
