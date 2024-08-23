These Black religious leaders say Democrats are ‘perpetuating racism’

A group of Black conservatives has accused Democrats of “perpetuating racism” to ensure Blacks keep voting for left-leaning candidates.

In a news release issued during the Democratic National Convention, the day a biracial woman was slated to accept her party’s nomination for president, a group called Freedom’s Journal Institute announced its Sept. 6-8 Black Conservative Summit to be held in Chicago, where the DNC currently is meeting.

“The Black community has been deceived into believing that racism is this all-encompassing issue that we can’t get rid of,” said Eric Wallace, summit organizer. “That’s a lie the Left perpetuates to keep Black people voting a certain way.”

He is associated with the Truth and Liberty Coalition based in Woodland Park, Colo. That organization was established by far-right pastor and prophet Andrew Wommack” to educate, unify and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ to affect the reformation of nations through the seven mountains of cultural influence.”

Womack teaches Seven Mountains Dominionism, a theology that says evangelical Christians must take control of the “seven mountains” of culture.

“We see a church unengaged in the public square because we have been conditioned to believe there is a disconnect between the secular and sacred,” the group’s websites says. “There is not. We have been commissioned to bring heaven to this earth, to its people — every tribe and tongue.”

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Georgia State Rep. Mesha Mainor — a Democrat recently turned Republican — will headline the event. Other speakers include several associated with the Heritage Foundation, creator of Project 2025, as well as some associated with various spinoff groups of Focus on the Family, one of the most potent evangelical advocacy networks.

The lineup includes at least four pastors: Bryan Reeves, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Richton Park, Ill.; James Ward Jr., pastor and founder of Insight Church near Chicago; Derrick Parson, lead pastor at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach, Va.; and Corey Brooks, founder and senior pastor of New Beginnings Church of Chicago.

Publicity for the event warns: “The role of the church is to demonstrate a Christian worldview to our world, society and culture at large. However, under increasing ideological conflict and competing worldviews, such as cultural Marxism, many Christians find themselves on one side or the other of what has become socially and politically polarizing. The partisan debate regarding issues such as social justice, critical race theory, and gender equality, to name a few, have caused a deep divide.”

The conference, according to its publicity, will counter these liberal narratives with a “biblical worldview.”

Wallace has accused left-leaning pastor of preaching heresy.

“We need to start thinking about what the Bible says,” he said. “God established borders. God established Israel. How can the church go along with people who hate Israel?”

