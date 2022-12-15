Transitions for the week of 12-16-22

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Amanda Allard, to Westwood Baptist Church, Cary, N.C., as children’s minister.

Daniel Bailey, to Latonia Baptist Church, Covington, Ky., as associate pastor/worship leader.

Matt Boschen, to Effort Baptist Church, Palmyra, Va., as pastor. He comes from Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Glen Allen, Va., where he was associate pastor for students.

Dylan Bowden, to First Baptist Church, Eatonton, N.C., as associate pastor, effective Jan. 2.

Ann Carter, to Glen Allen (Va.) Baptist Church, as associate pastor for youth and music.

Emily Floyd, to First Baptist Church, Asheville, N.C., as associate pastor, music and worship, effective Jan. 8. She comes from Shallowford Presbyterian Church, Atlanta, Ga., where she was director of music ministries.

Mike Gray, to White Stone (Va.) Baptist Church, as interim pastor.

Jason Haynes, to First Baptist Church, Richmond, Texas, as minister of music and worship. He comes from First Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, La., where he was music minister.

John Higginbotham, to Atlantic (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Matt Homeyer, to Trinity Baptist Church, San Antonio, Texas, as pastor. He comes from Baylor University’s Truett Theological Seminary, where he served as assistant dean of external affairs.

Thomas Kinnin, to First Baptist Church, Comanche, Texas, as minister of youth.

Greg Lamb, to Buies Creek First Baptist Church, Lillington, N.C., as lead pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Mays Chapel Baptist Church, Bear Creek, N.C.

Darie Lee, to Glen Allen (Va.) Baptist Church, as associate pastor for children.

Nita May, to Saluda (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Taylor Miskel, to Westwood Baptist Church, Cary, N.C., as associate pastor for youth.

Timothy Peoples, to Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as senior pastor, effective Jan. 22. He comes from the pastorate of Emerywood Baptist Church, High Point, N.C.

Chris Richardson, to Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., as pastor, effective the end of January. He comes from Christian Fellowship Church, Columbus, Ohio.

David E. Roberts, concluding his tenure as interim pastor for Purdy Baptist Church, Emporia, Va., effective Dec. 31.

Kelly Ross, to Dell Dale Avenue Baptist Church, Channelview, Texas, as music minister.

Dorryce Ann Rudd, to Woodland Heights Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as interim pastor.

Heather L. Saunders, to Antioch Baptist Church, Unionville, Va., as pastor.

Jonathon Shattuck, to Grove Park Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C., as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Lamberth Memorial Baptist Church, Roxboro, N.C.

Ciarra Smith-Bond, to Faith Community Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as senior pastor.

Robert Stephens, to First Baptist Church, Alexandria, Va., as senior pastor. He comes from Crestview Baptist Church, Georgetown, Texas, where he was associate pastor.

Jim Wooten, to First Baptist Church, Shelby, N.C., as interim lead pastor.

Angela Zimmerman, to Starling Avenue Baptist Church, Martinsville, Va., as pastor. She comes from First Baptist Church, Danville, Va., where she was associate pastor and minister of music.

RETIREMENTS

Cecil Chambers, retiring as pastor of Skipwith Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.

Terry L. Green, retiring as pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, Unionville, Va.

ORDINATION

Manto Jansen, ordained to ministry on Dec. 11 by Old Cambridge Baptist Church, Cambridge, Mass.

DEATH

Charles E. “Chuck” Craddock Jr., 70, died Nov. 2 in Chesterfield, Va. He was founder and pastor of the Chester (Va.) Outreach Center and pastor of Jahnke Road Baptist Church, Richmond, Va. He is survived by his wife, Katherine; mother, Janet; three daughters, Deirdre Brown, Chelsie and Christina Craddock; son, Charles III “Bubba;” stepsons, Joshua and Zachary Fletcher; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Rusty Brock, 15 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Clemson, S.C.

David Collyer, 40 years of ministry at Crozet (Va.) Baptist Church. He currently is pastor.

