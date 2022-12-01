Transitions for the week of 12-2-22

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Daniel Bisset, to Chepachet Union Church, Chepachet, R.I, as pastor.

Matt Boschen, concluding his tenure as associate pastor for students at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Glen Allen, Va.

Heather Burke, to First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, Tenn., as minister to preschool and children.

Julia Carr, to Morse’s Corner Baptist Church, Corinna, Maine, as pastor.

Hanna Castelland, to Hayes Barton Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., as assistant director of music.

Todd Combee, to Mechanicsville (Va.) Baptist Church, as interim pastor.

Wayne Faison, to the Baptist General Association of Virginia, Richmond, Va., as executive director. Currently he is coordinating officer for the BGAV’s Ascent team and senior pastor of East End Baptist Church, Suffolk, Va.

Natasha Gordon, to Georgiaville Baptist Church, Smithfield, R.I., as pastor.

Stephen Harwell, to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, as minister to youth, effective in January.

Sam Hecker, to Slate Valley Baptist Church, Oxford, Kansas, First Baptist Church, Wellington, Kansas, and First Baptist Church, Oxford, Kansas, as shared pastor.

Lisa Hood, concluding her tenure as pastor of First Baptist Church, Lafayette, Ind.

Jeremiah Hurst, concluding his tenure as director of youth for First Baptist Church, Ashland, Va., to accept a position at Rise Against Hunger.

Jeff Miller, to First Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga., as church administrator. He is former administrator of Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Deborah Scott, to First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, Mo., as interim minister to senior adults.

Austin Shields, to First Baptist Church, Aledo, Ill., as youth pastor.

Jim Wooten, to First Baptist Church, Shelby, N.C., as interim lead pastor.

RETIREMENTS

Ken Barnes, retiring as pastor of Woodland Heights Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Va., where he has served for 30 years.

Dale Edwards, announcing plans to retire as executive minister of American Baptist Churches of Vermont and New Hampshire, effective Sept. 2023.

Garet Robinson, retiring as pastor of adult ministries for University Baptist Church, Houston, Texas.

Dorothy Strickland, retiring as minister to children for First Baptist Church, Austin, Texas.

Henry Tyson, retiring as associate pastor of pastoral care for First Baptist Church, Carrollton, Ga.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Jim Baucom, 20 years as senior pastor of Columbia Baptist Church, Falls Church, Va.

Scott Dickison, 10 years as pastor of First Baptist Church of Christ, Macon, Ga.

David T. Riedel, 50 years as organist for Emmanuel Baptist Church, Providence, R.I.

CHURCHES

First Baptist Church, McPherson, Kansas; 150 years; Nov. 13.

