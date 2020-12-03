Transitions for the week of 12-4-20

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Andy Bowlin, concluding his tenure as minister of youth and children at Union Cross Baptist Church, Kernersville, N.C.

Jordan Davis, to First Baptist Church, Plano, Texas, as NexGen pastor.

Joseph Engle, to First Baptist Church, Vincentown, N.J., as pastor.

Ricky Johnson, to Red Lane Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va., as associate pastor of worship and media.

Joshua Lewis, to Indian View Baptist Church, King William, Va., as pastor.

Trisha Miller Manarin, to District of Columbia Baptist Convention, Washington, D.C., as executive director. Previously she was executive coordinator of the Mid-Atlantic Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

Jessica Merrill, to Community Baptist Church of Miller’s Mills, West Winfield, N.Y., as pastor.

Mark Mofield, to Melrose Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va., as pastor.

Rommel Penaranda, to Grace Chinese Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as English ministry pastor.

Sean Roberds, to Mid-Atlantic Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, as executive coordinator. He is pastor of First Baptist Church, Herndon, Va.

Megan Strollo, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Virginia, as theologian in residence. She is assistant professor for biblical languages at Union Presbyterian Seminary, Richmond, Va.

Cheryl Tarter, to Spring Creek Baptist Church, Oklahoma City, Okla., as interim minister of music.

Taylor Vancil, to Second Baptist Church, Henrico, Va., as minister of music and worship. He comes from First Baptist Church, Mount Jolly, N.C., where he was minister of music.

Mark Wilbanks, to First Baptist Church of Williams, Jacksonville, Ala., as interim pastor.

Art Wright, to Williamsburg (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

RETIREMENTS

Dennis Adams, retiring as associate pastor of music at First Baptist Church, Newport News, Va., where he has served since 1996.

Larry Grimes, retiring as business administrator of First Baptist Church, Midland, Texas.

ORDINATIONS

Barbara Flovil, ordained to ministry by Alfred Street Baptist Church, Alexandria, Va., where she serves as assistant to the pastor for youth.

Lynn Spencer, ordained to ministry on Nov. 15 by Broadway Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas.

Anna Strickland, ordained to ministry on Nov. 1 by University Baptist Church, Austin, Texas.

Katrina Walker, ordained to ministry on Nov. 8 by Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Simpsonville, S.C.

DEATH

Douglas Bruce Watson Sr., 70, died Nov. 15 in Chesterfield, Va. He had served as pastor of Stockton Memorial Baptist Church, Midlothian, Va. He is survived y his wife, Christi; a son, Douglas Jr.; two daughters, Tiffany Keenan and Jane Stanley; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

ANNIVERSARIES

Lori Horne Pendleton, 25 years as minister of music and senior adults at First Baptist Church, Winchester, Va.

