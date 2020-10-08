Transitions for the week of 10-9-20

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Tyson Banks, to Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as youth minister.

Taylor Elizabeth Bigelow, to Gwathmey Baptist Church, Ashland, Va., as youth minister.

Kevin Burns, to Lower Creek Baptist Church, Lenoir, N.C., as senior pastor.

David Janney, to Palestine Baptist Church, Huddleston, Va., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Purcellville (Va.) Baptist Church.

Stephen Johnson, to Beeson Divinity School, Birmingham, Ala., as director of its Thriving Pastors Initiative.

Jenny Perkins Kiser, to Covenant Baptist Church, San Antonio, Texas, as pastor.

Nita May, to Beale Memorial Baptist Church, Tappahannock, Va., as interim pastor.

Sean McGuire, to Monument Heights Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Hunting Creek Baptist Church, Nathalie, Va.

Richard Phillips, concluding his interim pastorate of South Venice Baptist Church, Venice, Fla.

Rudy Ramphal, to Elizabethtown (N.C.) Baptist Church, as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Brunswick Islands (N.C.) Baptist Church.

Rick Shaw, to South Venice Baptist Church, Venice, Fla., as pastor.

RETIREMENTS

Dale Ashley, retiring after 22 years as pastor of Mount Olivet Baptist Church, Beaverdam, Va.

Todd Combee, retiring after 18 years as pastor of New Bethesda Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va.., effective Oct. 31.

Mark Nichols, retiring after 33 years as minister of recreation of First Baptist Church, Corpus Christi, Texas.

ORDINATION

Marcia Henry-Day, ordained to ministry on Sept. 27 by First Baptist Church, Griffin, Ga.

ANNIVERSARIES

Lee Fox, 5 years as senior pastor of Ball Camp Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tenn.

Tommy Hood, 5 years as senior pastor of Central Baptist Church, Johnson City, Tenn.

Jerry Mantooth, 25 years as senior pastor of Monte Vista Baptist Church, Maryville, Tenn.

Roger McGee, 25 years as worship and music pastor at First Baptist Church, Alexandria, Va.

Andrew Shull, 25 years as pastor of First Baptist Church, Woodruff, S.C.

CHURCHES

American Baptist Churches of New Jersey; 190 years.

First Baptist Church, Greenwood, S.C.; 150 years.

The District Church, Washington, D.C.; 10 years.

