Transitions for the week of 2-17-23

STAFF CHANGES

Carlton Allen, to First Baptist Church, Greenwood, S.C., as interim pastor.

Ashley Boschen, concluding her tenure as associate pastor of family ministries for Northside Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va.

Rhonda Byrd, to Johns Creek Baptist Church, Alpharetta, Ga., as pastor of congregational care and assistant to the senior pastor.

Michael Crawford, concluding his tenure as executive director of the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware.

Pierce Eaton, to First Baptist Church, Texas City, Texas, as senior pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Helotes, Texas, where he was associate pastor.

Jennifer Ebell, to University Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, as associate pastor of children’s ministry.

Kevin Gray, to Myers Park Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., as minister of worship and music, effective March 1. He comes from St. John’s Baptist Church in Charlotte, where he was minister for congregational care.

Melissa Hatfield, to First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, Mo., as lead pastor. Since 2000 she has served as pastor of youth and missions there.

Darrell James, to American Baptist Churches of Indiana and Kentucky, as interim executive minister.

John Kimbrough, concluding his tenure as minister of modern worship for First Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C.

James Mack, to Wayland Temple Baptist Church, Philadelphia, Pa., as pastor.

Dwight Moody, to Providence Baptist Church, Hendersonville, N.C., as pastor.

Jim Maynihan, to Peninsula Baptist Association, Newport News, Va., as church and community director.

Marcy Mynatt, to Providence Baptist Church, Hendersonville, N.C., as associate pastor.

Jonathan Propes, to Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., as discipleship pastor.

Karen East Robinson, to First Baptist Church, Pawtucket, R.I., as pastor.

John Sawyer, to Middle District Baptist Association, Midlothian, Va., as executive director. He comes from Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., where he was pastor of its James River campus.

Quentin Self, to Mount Zion Baptist Church, Canton, Ga., as lead pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Shiloh Terrace Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas.

Jonathan Smith, to Shiloh Terrace Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as interim pastor.

Layne Smith, to First Baptist Church, Greenwood, S.C., as interim process coach/facilitator.

Todd Tenaglia, to Waynesville (Ohio) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Nathan Yates, to College Station (Texas) Baptist Church, as college minister.

RETIREMENTS

John Burns, retiring as senior pastor of University Baptist Church, College Park, Md., where he has served since 1991.

Dan Chadwick, retiring as region minister for American Baptist Churches of Indiana and Kentucky.

Kathleen Roney, retiring as co-pastor of First Baptist Church, Morristown, N.J.

Bob Wilber, retiring after 17 years as prison ministry director for Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.

ORDINATIONS

Bryan Howard, ordained to ministry on Feb. 26 by Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., where he serves as minister to students.

Steven Thomason, ordained to ministry on Jan. 22 by First Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C., where he serves as minister of traditional worship.

Xinyu Li, ordained to ministry on Feb. 6 by Lincoln Park Baptist Church, Newton, Mass., where he serves as pastor.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Phil Campbell, 45 years as associate pastor of music and worship of First Baptist Church, Lincolnton, N.C.

Jeff Reid, 30 years as associate pastor of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, Abilene, Texas.

Stanley Spence, 15 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Lincolnton, N.C.

CHURCHES

University Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, La.; 75 years; Feb.5.

