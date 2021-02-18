Transitions for the week of 2-19-21

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Jonathan Balmer, to Mount Hermon Baptist Church, Moseley, Va., as pastor. He comes from Seventh & James Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, where he served as minister of youth.

Sarah Flack, to River Community Church, Clayton, N.Y., as pastor.

Larry Frakes, to Mount Olivet Baptist Church, Beaverdam, Va., as interim pastor.

Tom Gaskins, to New Bethesda Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as interim pastor.

Bob Hetherington, to Lynn Haven Baptist Church, Vinton, Va., as interim pastor.

Greg Jones, to Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn., as president, effective July 1. He currently is dean of Duke Divinity School, Durham, N.C.

Jason Mack, to Underwood Memorial Baptist Church, Milwaukee, Wis., as pastor.

Molly Marshall, to United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities, St. Paul, Minn., as interim president, effective March 1. She completed a 16-year tenure as president of Central Baptist Theological Seminary, Shawnee, Kansas, in 2020.

Glen Money, to First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, Tenn., as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, St. Petersburg, Fla.

George Emitt Oliver, to Grace Baptist Church, San Jose, Calif., as senior pastor, effective March 1.David Phillips, to First Baptist Church, Black Mountain, N.C., as senior pastor.

T. David Phillips, to First Baptist Church, Black Mountain, N.C., as pastor.

Quentin Self, to Shiloh Terrace Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as pastor. He comes from Green Street Baptist Church, High Point, N.C., where he was disciple-making pastor.

Jim Smith, to Madison (N.H.) Baptist Church, as interim pastor.

Leonard Southern, to Lithia Baptist Church, Buchanan, Va., as pastor.

Joshua Speight, to Church at Wieuca, Atlanta, Ga., as associate pastor. Previously he was manager of leadership development for the Cooperative Baptist Church, Decatur, Ga.

Natalie Webb, to University Baptist Church, Austin, Texas, as pastor.

RETIREMENTS

Robert Ayars, retiring after 12 years as pastor of White Hall Baptist Church, Danville, Pa.

Mike Culver, retiring as pastor of First Baptist Church, Port Allegheny, Pa.

Soozi Whitten Ford, announcing plans to retire as executive minister of the American Baptist Churches of Indiana and Kentucky, effective Sept. 1.

Jack Glasgow, announcing plans to retire as senior pastor of Zebulon (N.C.) Baptist Church, effective January 2022.

Jimmie Miles, retiring as pastor of administration and discipleship of First Baptist Church, Ashland, Va.

ORDINATIONS

Louis M. Cook Jr., ordained to ministry on Jan. 31 by Oak City (N.C.) Baptist Church, where he serves as pastor.

Calvin W. Fergins Jr., ordained to ministry on Jan. 17 by First Baptist Church, Stoneham, Mass., where he serves as pastor.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Travis Collins, 5 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala.

Jimmy Gentry, 5 years as senior pastor of Garden Lakes Baptist Church, Rome, Ga.

