Transitions for the week of 3-17-23

STAFF CHANGES

Joe Abell, to Second Branch Baptist Church, Chesterfield, Va., as interim pastor.

Lori Bade, to Broadmoor Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, La., as music director.

Harry Clow, to Great Bridge Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Va., as student pastor.

Lori Copeland, to First Baptist Church, Arkadelphia, Ark., as associate pastor to children, effective April 11.

Michael Eley Jr., to First Baptist Church of Clinton, N.C., as interim pastor.

Melody Gulywasz, to Deep Run Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as children’s minister.

Jill Hudson, to Texas Baptist Women in Ministry, as coordinator.

Frank Jarman, to First Baptist Church, Morehead City, N.C., as interim associate pastor for spiritual formation and administration.

Zach Kenyon, to Real Life Church, Bigfork, Mont., as lead pastor. He comes from River of Life Church, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he was associate pastor.

Kim Mitchell, to First Baptist Church, Aiken, S.C., as preschool director.

Derek Nicksich, to New Highland Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as pastor. He comes from Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, where he was student minister.

Stephen Owen, to First Baptist Church, Asheboro, N.C., as senior pastor, effective in April. He comes from the pastorate of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Hudson, N.C.

Grayson Parker to Black Creek Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as music director.

Rachel Pierce, concluding her tenure as pastor of worship for First Baptist Church, Ashland, Va.

Gary Robertson, to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Glen Allen, Va., as associate pastor for missions/evangelism.

Kevin Slyh, to Akron Association of the American Baptist Churches of Ohio, as associate regional minister.

Tom Stocks, to Victoria (Va.) Baptist Church, as interim pastor.

Sonny Vitaliz, concluding his tenure as senior pastor of International Christian Church, Virginia Beach, Va., after more than 20 years.

RETIREMENTS

Joe Bailey, retiring as senior pastor of Speegleville Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, where he has served for 20 years.

Steve Jamison, retiring as senior pastor of The Summit, Sylva, N.C., after 30 years of pastoral ministry.

ANNIVERSARIES

Paul Cochran, 25 years as associate pastor for worship, Ironbridge Baptist Church, Chester, Va.

Sarah Hemberger, 10 years as associate pastor of worship and families of Willow Meadows Baptist Church, Houston, Texas.

Kristen Muse, 20 years with Hayes Barton Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C. Currently she is senior associate pastor.

Steven Price, 10 years as pastor of Grace Baptist Church, Lexington, Ky.

Sara Clarke Turpin, 10 years as senior pastor of Buechel Park Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky.

