Transitions for the week of 4-2-21

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Chris Aho, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, as director of Thriving Congregations, effective later this spring. He is pastor of Oxford (N.C.) Baptist Church.

Amy Brown, to South Main Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, as youth minister. She comes from First Baptist Church, Anderson, S.C., where she was minister to students.

Jenni Chilton, to First Baptist Church, Dalton, Ga., as minister to children and their families. She comes from Calvary Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, where she was minister to children.

Emily Collins, to Westwood Baptist Church, Springfield, Va., as minister of children and families.

Ben Craver, to Shearer Hills Baptist Church, San Antonio, Texas, as interim pastor.

Larry Foy, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Louisiana, as executive director of Louisiana Together for Hope.

Byron LePere, to Gayton Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Buena Vista (Va.) Baptist Church.

Anna Moxley, concluding her tenure as minister of music and worship at Yates Baptist Church, Durham, N.C., at the end of May.

George Oliver, to Grace Baptist Church, San Jose, Calif., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Christ’s Community Church, Chicopee, Mass.

Tanya Parks, to University Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, La., as minister of children and retirees, effective in July. For the past eight years Tanya, and her husband Jon, have served as a Cooperative Baptist Fellowship missionaries in Slovakia.

Javier Perez, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, as director of global missions programs and impact.

Matt Riggsbee, to First Baptist Church, Hillsborough, N.C., as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Jersey Baptist Church, Lexington, N.C.

Ron Shortt, to Pioneer Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as pastor.

Colby Whitaker, to Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as senior pastor, effective April 12. He comes from Wyatt Park Baptist Church, St. Joseph, Mo., where he was associate pastor.

RETIREMENT

Mark Teachey, retiring as associate pastor of senior adults and care at Winter Park Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C.

ORDINATIONS

Faith Dickens Fitzgerald, ordained to ministry on March 28 by Hayes Barton Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C. She is associate pastor at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, Pa.

Eric McDonnell, ordained to ministry by First Baptist Church, Decatur, Ga.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Andy Cartee, 10 years as minister of young adults at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala.

Doug Hunter, 10 years as pastor of Poroporone Baptist Church, Shacklesford, Va.

Cal Lord, 10 years as pastor of Central Baptist Church, Westerly, R.I.

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Click here to learn more.

In case you missed them:

Transitions for the week of 3-19-21

Transitions from the week of 3-5-21

Transitions for the week of 2-19-21

Transitions for the week of 2-5-21