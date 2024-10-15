Why I want to run from children’s ministry but am still called to serve

I taught my first children’s Sunday school class at the age of 16. I was responsible for teaching all children under the age of 12 for the summer.

I was given no curriculum or direction. However, I felt called to ministry and was excited for the opportunity to put that call into practice. I have no idea if any of the children learned anything transformative, but teaching that Sunday school class was an affirmation of my gifts, call and love for children.

After that experience, I continued to volunteer with children’s ministries in the churches I attended. When I was negotiating my first ministerial job, the job description focused solely on youth. I encouraged the hiring committee to include children in the job description, for no more pay or hours, because I knew the importance of children’s ministry.

However, as I continued my ministerial and academic career, I tried to run from children’s ministry. Now, I am once again situated in a career and ministry focused on children. This appointment led me to reflect on my complicated relationship with children’s ministry.

Here are some reasons I do not want to serve in children’s ministry.

Children’s ministry is physically demanding. Children are active. They like to move. They do not just sit and listen. Children’s ministry often means sitting on the floor and moving about.

Ministering with children requires listening to multiple stories at one time. It includes jumping and dancing. Sometimes it includes climbing to the top of playground equipment to help a screaming child.

Being involved in children’s ministry takes a physical toil on the body. The older I get, the more children’s ministry is exhausting.

Children’s ministry requires added layers of ministry skills. Children’s ministry requires a great deal of translation. Most faith resources and ministry programs are planned for adults. This means children’s ministers must translate lessons and experiences for children. Basic Christian faith concepts must be broken down and interpreted.

“When is the last time you heard of a senior pastor cutting out 20 squares of construction paper for a Wednesday night Bible study?”

Not only are there added layers of translation, but there is often more preparation. Children’s ministry requires more gathering of supplies. When is the last time you heard of a senior pastor cutting out 20 squares of construction paper for a Wednesday night Bible study?

Children’s ministry requires staying in tune with the current children’s culture. As a middle-aged adult, do I want to know about Minecraft or Paw Patrol? No. But as a children’s minister I do want to know about what matters to the children I engage with, so I keep in touch with the world of children’s toys, movies, music and games at least enough to connect with a conversation.

I barely have time to stream the television shows I want to watch or read the books I want to read for fun, so I certainly do not want to spend my “free” time learning the new emotions in the newest Inside Out 2 movie.

Are you exhausted yet? We are only half-way through the list.

Children’s ministry requires knowing how best to relate to and engage with children and adults. As a children’s minster, I cannot just be good with children. I must also be good with adults — parents, caregivers, volunteers.

Most of the time, the children are easy. Children are predictable. They get hurt; they cry; I care for them; they recover. They have a long weekend out of school, they will have extra energy on Sunday. But adults are complex and unpredictable. They can hide their emotions and leverage power. And let’s be honest, adults have language skills that can cut deeper than any child.

“Children are predictable. But adults are complex and unpredictable.”

Children’s ministry is traditionally understaffed and resourced. What are two of the ongoing difficulties of children’s ministry? Volunteers and money.

Children’s ministry takes more volunteers than other ministries within traditional churches. Some of this has to do with best safety practices. Also, because children are not the largest tithers of the church, children’s ministries are often underfunded.

Lacking volunteers and resources takes a toll on children’s ministry leaders and ministers. The lack of volunteers and resources means more effort and hours for the leaders. Also, traditionally children’s ministers are given fewer hours and less pay than ministers in other roles.

Children’s ministry often is overlooked and misunderstood. Children’s ministers often hear things like, “Oh, you work with the children, that’s sweet” or “What do you want to do after this?”

Children’s ministry is not babysitting, and it is not a steppingstone to other prestigious ministry positions. But when a church has the resources for an associate minister, often the last thought is a children’s minister, even though personal experiences and studies affirm the importance of a young child’s church experience for long-term impact.

Children’s ministry is a delicate and formative ministry, foundational to individuals of faith and the church; however, it is not often treated as such.

As a divinity school professor, I cannot tell you how many disappointed looks I have received from people when they find out I teach the children’s classes. No, I do not teach Old Testament, New Testament or theology. But I can help you take what you learned in those classes and make it accessible to children (and adults) learning about who God is and how God made them.

I am overlooked because children’s ministry classes are not required for a degree. I am misunderstood because I may enter a classroom with a stack of markers, paper and playdough instead of a stack of books written by old white men from hundreds of years ago.

(Side note: Most people who work in children’s ministry are women who have been overlooked and misunderstood by the church throughout history. So, a female children’s minster navigates layers of marginalization.)

Even with the reality of the things listed above, I still have not been able to run far from children’s ministry, and here is why:

Children’s ministry reminds me all are created in the image of God. Children embody the image of God. They have yet to learn to mask for the world. They share their thoughts with vigor and honesty. They show up in the world as God has made them, unapologetically.

All these things are refreshing. Working with children keeps me grounded in seeing God in myself and others.

“Working with children keeps me grounded in seeing God in myself and others.”

Children’s ministry inspires curiosity and adventure. Children are curious. They ask hard questions that challenge me to think about God and faith differently and deeply. They want to know more.

Unlike adults, they do not quickly exit the church when the “event” is over. They linger. They play. They share the bounty of their learning with anyone who will listen.

Children are adventurers. They are willing to try new things. They test their limits. They dream big. Being around this curiosity and adventure is inspiring. Children challenge me as a minister and teacher to think and prepare differently with curiosity and adventure in mind, this makes ministry exciting and fun.

Children are an important part of the family of God. Children are a crucial part of the church family. The church is incomplete without people of all ages. Children remind us of our need to care for and nurture each other. Children remind us we are still learning.

Children help balance the church family. I love to see the church operate as the family of God — sharing and caring for each other, walking alongside each other, encouraging each other as we live life together.

Children deserve study and innovation in practice for their faith development. I continue to serve in children’s ministry because I know how important it is for faith formation and how often it is overlooked.

I know children’s ministry deserves the insights of experienced children’s ministers. I know children’s ministry needs the study and innovation of researchers and scholars. I know few will invest their lives in this ministry, so I do because children deserve our time, energy and effort and because the present and future church deserves the time, energy and effort.

God continues to call me to the children. Of all the reasons listed above, the biggest reason I continue in children’s ministry is because God continues to call me to children’s ministry. God continues to open doors for me to serve with and for children. God continues to pour into me a passion for connecting children to Jesus Christ.

The Spirit continues to inspire my mind and heart with new ideas to connect children to a living, powerful and present God. The Spirit continues to connect me with others who share this exciting call, so I am reminded I do not have to do this work alone.

As someone called to children’s ministry, instead of running, I have decided to stay and to serve. In doing this, I hold the realities of this ministry together.

Children are important to God and children are often overlooked by the church.

Children’s ministry is under resourced and children are a crucial part of the family of God.

Children’s ministry is challenging and exciting.

Children’s ministers and leaders out there, please know you are seen and appreciated. Your work is valuable to individuals, the local church and the kingdom of God.

Churches and leaders, please take notice of the children in your midst and take notice of those who are called to minister with them, for children and children’s ministry are worthy of the best of our time, energy and resources.

Sarah Boberg serves as assistant professor of Christian education and director of the Empowering Families Grant at Campbell University Divinity School in Buies Creek, N.C. She earned a bachelor’s degree in religion and a master of divinity degree from Campbell, she earned a Ph.D. in educational studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Her dissertation research focused on the call experiences of Baptist women in ministry.

